Robert Irwin shares heartfelt Bindi confession

Robert Irwin has given an update on his sister Bindi’s health amid her struggles with endometriosis.

Bindi, 27, was diagnosed with endometriosis in March 2023 after suffering with symptoms for over a decade.

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing severe pelvic pain and fertility issues.

Amid her struggles, Bindi also had another health scare in May when she was rushed for emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix.

Robert Irwin has given an update on his sister Bindi’s health. (Credit: Instagram)

And this week, Robert, 21, gave an update on how Bindi has been doing, saying it has been an “ongoing battle”.

“She’s doing good, thank you,” he told E! News.

“It’s an ongoing battle, and endometriosis is one of those things where it’s not a quick fix.

“It’s something that I really think needs to be at the forefront of discussions.

“Women’s health throughout history, and even now, is just under-discussed and under-researched, and we really need advocates to stand up and get the word out there – men and women!”

Robert was being interviewed ahead of his debut on Dancing With The Star,s and Bindi has flown to the United States to support him.

Bindi was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2023 after struggling for 10 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite her recent health woes, Bindi jetted over with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace, four, to watch Robert compete.

Robert and Bindi’s mother, Terri, has also joined the family to support Robert as he competes alongside professional dancer Witney Carson.

Robert is extremely close with his family, who have held a tight bond since his father Steve Irwin’s tragic death in 2006.

Bindi has spoken openly about her health in recent years, raising awareness for endometriosis.

In another setback, Bindi also had to have her appendix removed while in the US in May.

She was in America to attend the 2025 Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, which she ultimately was unable to attend due to her hospitalisation.

During the surgery, she also had a large hernia repaired and endometriosis lesions removed.

Following the procedure, Robert said Bindi was in the “best health” she had been in many years.

“She’s going really well,” Robert said live on the Today show.

“She missed our big Steve Irwin Gala that we were over in the States for. Her appendix decided to have a mind of its own.”

“She went in to get that appendix removed surgically, and they found another 14 endometriosis lesions there. So she’s still battling endo, but she’s the best, I think, she’s been in years,” he added.

“She’s doing so well. We’re all now home together as a family, and she’s just a whole new person. I’m really, really proud of her.”

Bindi also shared that she was “really grateful” to have had the endometriosis removed.

Robert is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars, and his family has flown over to support him. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, she shared: “Endometriosis has been part of my life since I was 13, so it’s been a long journey, but they removed more lesions, which was really exciting.

“The disease itself goes undiagnosed for many, many years for most women who have it, so it’s really tricky, so I’m really glad that they found more to take out.”

“So it’s up and up, where every day is better, but yeah, I’m excited,” she said. “Hopefully no more surgery for a little while, cause I’ve had a few now.”

It took 10 years for Bindi to be diagnosed after visiting numerous doctors, and she often raises awareness about the disease.