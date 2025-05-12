Robert Irwin breaks silence over sister Bindi’s health scare

Robert Irwin has given an update on his sister, Bindi Irwin, after she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after a ruptured appendix on May 10.

The 26-year-old had travelled to Las Vegas to attend the annual Steve Irwin fundraising gala with her brother and mum, Terri Irwin, but was forced to pull out last minute due to her hospitalisation.

Speaking with People on the red carpet of the event, Robert revealed that while his family was shaken up over how suddenly Bindi’s health had turned, his sister was “going to be okay.”

Despite having to attend the gala solo, Robert remained in good spirits. (Credit: Getty)

“Out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” he shared with the media organisation.

“She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis, and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is,” he continued.

The wildlife warrior went on to explain that Bindi had arrived in Las Vegas in a “lot of discomfort and a lot of pain” but was determined to “tough it out” and attend the event.

But after consulting with a surgeon, the mother-of-one had to make the tough decision to miss the gala and have her appendix removed, with Terri also not attending the gala to be by Bindi’s side as she recovered.

“She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery,” Rob added.

Before Bindi’s health took a turn for the worse, the Irwin family posed for these sweet snaps together. (Credit: Instagram)

Only a day prior to the gala, Bindi had shared a sweet family snap of the trio in Las Vegas with the caption “Khaki by day – Bellagio chic by night!”

Here in #LasVegas for the #SteveIrwinGala, raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. Supporting conservation and remembering Dad’s extraordinary legacy. Enormous gratitude to everyone for your support as we continue to do all that we can to protect wildlife and wild places for future generations,” the caption continued.

The Steve Irwin Gala takes place in Brisbane and Las Vegas annually and celebrates the life and legacy of the wildlife warrior by raising funds for the conservation work Steve and his family are so passionate about.

