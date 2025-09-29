Irwin family strike reality show deal

Robert Irwin has been hailed a “producer’s dream” after his dynamite performances on the US version of Dancing with the Stars – and now an insider says plans for an Irwin family reality show are “pretty much a done deal”.

Our source says media executives have set their sights on a docuseries featuring Robert, 21 – and they’re keen for his sister Bindi, 27, and mum Terri, 61, to get in on the act too.

“Hollywood is going absolutely gaga for the Irwins right now,” the source spills. “Robert is getting so much attention on Dancing with the Stars, and that’s created this surge of interest in everything to do with the family.”

One thing is certain, Robert is made for TV. His classic good looks and striking resemblance to his late father, Steve Irwin, have amped up the nostalgia factor on DWTS. Paired with professional dancer Witney Carson, he is captivating viewers both on-screen and behind the scenes – with a source telling The US Sun that Robert is being given a “hero’s edit”.

“The whole family, including Terri, is the dream package,” our source adds. “They are all so photogenic and the American audience is fascinated by them and their unorthodox life.

Robert and Witney are “clear favourites” on DWTS. (Credit: Getty)

“There is a big appetite for their family story and that’s a great thing because these are the sorts of wholesome and genuinely nice characters that should be getting put up on a pedestal,” the insider spills. “Maybe it will do society some good!”

While our source says “there’d be so much content” for a reality series, they also warn that for the Irwins to agree “it would have to be classy” as “they’re not going to want to jeopardise their family name”.

“But that’s not something execs are closed off to,” the source continues. “The feeling is that they’ll give in to whatever the Irwins want because this family is a potential goldmine.”

Bindi reportedly holds the key, because she took a step back from doing reality TV a few years ago to focus on her own family.

Bindi has daughter Grace to consider in any deal. (Credit: Instagram)

“She’s not said it will never happen again, so there’s certainly a chance that she’ll sign on, but it will have to be a very good offer and no doubt she will have a lot of conditions,” our source adds.

One factor that might come into play is the cash flow situation at Australia Zoo, which has reportedly been “under huge financial strain since the pandemic”, our insider says.

“A show like this and all the publicity could put a lot of money in the pot and knowing Bindi and her passion for the zoo, that is going to be very appealing.

“Another advantage for Bindi and Terri is that it would allow them to all stay more connected while Robert is in LA working,” the source adds.

“Either way, it’s pretty much a done deal that Robert will be getting a show. Whether Bindi can be talked into joining with her husband and daughter is another story, but it’s certainly what the TV bosses want to see happen.”

