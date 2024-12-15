Bindi tells Robert “The zoo must come first”

Robert Irwin’s star power has rapidly risen over the past 12 months, thanks in large part to his co-hosting role on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

But as the 21-year-old prepares for an even more impactful 2025, an insider says he’s being reminded by his big sister, Bindi, to keep his feet planted firmly on the ground.

Most importantly, Bindi, 26, wants her brother to always remember that their family business, and home, Australia Zoo, must take priority.

“Bindi wants Robert to be making decisions about his career that will pay off in a way of bringing attention, and people, to Australia Zoo,” explains the insider.

“That’s always her focus … conservation first, celebrity status second. And she thinks it should be his too.”

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris are all set to host the next season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here ! (Photo: Channel10).

Once upon a time, Bindi was the family’s biggest star who was being courted by casting agents and TV producers.

At one stage, there was even talk of a solo show for her and her husband Chandler Powell, outside of the family’s Animal Planet series.

Things changed when Robert’s public profile started blowing up on social media.

With the ability to create authentic online content, Robert suddenly had a huge global following.

He became an international influence – something Bindi was never able to do.

Media bosses took note, recognising that he would attract younger audiences.

Robert’s physical glow-up also played a part in his booming popularity.

“There’s little doubt TV networks suddenly became interested when he started being likened to a Hemsworth brother,” says the insider.

This is when, alleges the source, “a professional divide” emerged between the tight-knit siblings.

“Bindi has always been focused on conservation; she has really resisted doing any projects that didn’t have a huge focus on her life’s work,” says the source.

“But it seems Robert is happy to build his profile, knowing that his popularity and status will eventually bring a focus to his work.”

Bindi Irwin only makes appearances to support the zoo. (Photo: Shutterstock).

Furthermore, as Bindi continues to live with endometriosis, the source suggests the mother of one is worried Robert won’t be in a position to help run the “huge undertaking” that is Australia Zoo if her situation worsens.

“This is something that has caused a lot of stress between the two because she wants him to succeed, but she is also a lot more involved in Australia Zoo,” the source explains.

“Her big fear would be Robert moving overseas to pursue TV and have to be a support to [mum] Terri while also raising a young family.”