With Auction Day right around the corner, fans are crossing their fingers (and toes!) that Maddy and Charlotte take out the win.

Victory would certainly taste sweet for the down-to-earth sisters and experienced house flippers.

The sisters have won in the eyes of fans.

Ever since they arrived on Phillip Island to replace Paige and Jesse, they have had to deal with some not-so-friendly fellow Blockheads.



While anything can happen on Auction Day, fans have started an online campaign, begging serial buyer Adrian Portelli to only purchase Maddy and Charlotte’s house this year, and hopefully give them the largest profit of the season.



“That would be the sweetest revenge,” says one insider.



“If anyone should get to walk away from this season as millionaires, it’s the girls purely for all the crap they’ve had to put up with.”

Adrian Portelli is ready to buy up big. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Paige and Jesse have come out saying they’re waiting on “The Block gods” to decide whether they’ll claim a share of the House 1 profits.



Our source says Maddy, 25, and Charlotte, 22, have shown they are “good-natured Aussies” who might consider a prize money split.



However, “they’d be well within their rights to keep the cash all for themselves!” adds the source.