Christmas with Delta will be BACK with more festive cheer!

Delta Goodrem will be returning with her festive TV special for her sixth year!

Advertisement

The singer, 40, will be back to host her star-studded Christmas extravaganza once again this December, Channel Nine has confirmed.

She will once again be joined by a whole host of her famous friends in a holiday special that provides no shortage of cheer and unforgettable moments.

According to a press release, the show will once again feature “everything from soulful duets to electrifying performances, along with heartwarming surprises and special reunions”.

Find out everything you need to know about Christmas with Delta here.

Advertisement

Delta Goodrem will be returning with her festive special for the sixth year running. (Credit: Getty)

What is Christmas with Delta?

Delta launched her festive special back in 2020 to promote her Christmas album, Only Santa Knows.

Though originally planned as a one-off, it has now become a staple in the annual calendar and is now in its sixth year.

Delta performs a whole host of Christmas classics every year and is joined on stage by other music icons for the festive numbers.

Advertisement

Her guests over the years have included Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Gwen Stefani, and Russell Crowe, among many others.

Her debut 2020 special even featured a special appearance by the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on August 8, 2022.

Christmas with Delta will air on Channel Nine again in 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Where is Christmas with Delta filmed?

Delta’s first four Christmas specials were filmed Down Under, before she took the show to Hollywood in 2024.

She launched the show at the Sydney Opera House before filming at a string of notable locations around the city.

Her subsequent specials took place at Luna Park, The Concourse, and the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, and most recently, Hollywood.

It is not known whether Delta will return to Los Angeles for her 2025 show or if she will film in another iconic location closer to home.

Advertisement