EXCLUSIVE: DWTS judge Kym Johnson makes major Robert Irwin prediction

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and who better to ring in the festive season than Kym Johnson-Herjavec?

After spreading cheer during last year’s broadcast, Kym, 49, is returning to choreograph and perform at The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain on December 20, bringing fresh moves to a host of Yuletide classics.

“It’s my favourite time of year,” Kym tells New Idea.

“I love Christmas, and I grew up watching the Carols, so it’s such a family tradition that I think all Australians love.”

Kym Johnson-Herjavec has backed Robert Irwin to win Dancing With The Stars. (Credit: Supplied)

The show will be all about family for Kym. Her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, will be cheering on from the audience with their seven-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

While Christmas often reminds us of those who are no longer with us, Kym will be remembering one very special person on stage – her father, who died one day before her birthday in August 2024.

“I’m hoping to incorporate a piano prop that my dad made for me when I was four years old,” she tells us. “It will just be sweet to have a bit of him on the stage.”

Kym, who rose to fame as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in the early 2000s, will also be surrounded by some of her closet friends on the night, as her good mate Hugh Sheridan is among the celebrity guests performing.

“[Me and Hugh] will have a lot of fun doing our number. It’s a very fun song that everyone can sing along to,” Kym teases.

With promises of other “Australian fan favourites” making surprise appearances on stage, Kym is still hoping to get Tina Arena and Robert Irwin on the roster!

Robert Irwin is dancing with Witney Carson in the grand final. (Credit: Supplied)

Kym was a guest judge on DWTS USA the week Robert performed a tribute to his mother, Terri. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

“It was just so beautiful,” Kym shares. “I wish he’d come home and be part of the Carols … maybe I’ll have a word!

“[The Irwins] are just the nicest family ever. I was lucky enough to meet them, and they make you feel like you’ve known them forever.”

But does Kym think Robert has what it takes to lift the Mirrorball Trophy during this week’s grand finale?

“I definitely think he’s going to take out the whole thing,” she predicts.

Kym was a guest judge the week that Robert danced with his mother, Terri. (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s got it all, the charisma, and who knew he could dance like that!”

In fact, Kym is so convinced about his success she’s worried Robert may never return Down Under, and will instead launch his own US TV show.

“He’s definitely going to do something big,” she teases. “America is head over heels with him.”

We couldn’t agree more!