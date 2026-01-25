EXCLUSIVE: Edwina Bartholomew’s Sunrise replacement REVEALED!

Is the sun about to set on Edwina Bartholomew’s time at Sunrise?

If whispers from inside Channel Seven are anything to go by, the popular newsreader could be the next big name to farewell Brekky Central after sports presenter, Mark Beretta, left at the end of last year.

Thankfully, we hear Edwina, 42, won’t be leaving the network completely – she’s just moving on to bigger and better things.

Another shake-up could be on the cards for Sunrise, is Edwina Bartholomew about to be replaced? (Credit: Instagram)

Talk of Edwina’s alleged exit comes after Better Homes and Gardens host, Johanna Griggs, revealed she expects to be released from her hosting role within the next few years.

“I’m sure it will happen,” Johanna told the How Motherhood Changed Me podcast.

“First, I’m a middle-aged woman. Two, it’s just the way the industry works … I’ll definitely get the tap on the shoulder, and my time will move on.”

Shortly after Johanna, 52, dropped her bombshell, Edwina’s name was being thrown around as a possible replacement, we’re told.

Johanna Griggs has previously said she expects to be released from her Better Homes and Gardens hosting duties. (Credit: Getty)

Is Edwina Barholomew moving to Better Homes and Gardens?

“Better Homes and Gardens has been on our screens for over 30 years and is loved by the Australian public.

It needs a host just as adored and Eddy would be the perfect person to take over the reins,” says our TV insider.

Eddy also knows a thing or two about renovating and interior design.

She and husband, Neil Varcoe, are currently restoring an old guesthouse in the NSW country town of Carcoar.

They also renovated an 1890s farmhouse in Capertee Valley called Warramba House, which you can rent out for $700 a night.

“Even though it would be sad to say goodbye to her mates at Sunrise, Eddy wouldn’t turn down an opportunity like this. It would be a dream come true,” claims the source.

Edwina caught up with her possible successor, Mylee Hogan, over the holidays. (Credit: Instagram)

Who would replace Edwina Bartholomew on Sunrise?

In a sweet twist, Edwina once admitted she and Neil bonded over their shared love of the lifestyle program when they first met.

‘‘We used to send each other text messages on a Friday night about Rob Palmer … and now it has become our date night, which usually translates to couch night,” she said.

Ready and waiting to step in to Eddy’s shoes when the time comes is Sunrise’s current US correspondent, Mylee Hogan.

Our source says, “Eddy thinks Mylee’s a hoot and a great reporter.

“She would happily give her blessing.”

The granddaughter of acting royalty Paul Hogan even spent time with Eddy in the Seven studios over the Christmas break – further fuelling the rumour mill.

“Loved spending the mornings with you,” Mylee said on a photo of her and Eddy on Instagram.

