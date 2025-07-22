The dying wish Paul Hogan plans to put in his will

Paul Hogan has lifted the lid and revealed his greatest wish after he dies.

Advertisement

The 85-year-old Crocodile Dundee star opened up to 7NEWS to set the record straight about his health, after he was spotted in a wheelchair at Sydney Airport in May.

At the time, this sparked fans among fans.

The actor revealed that he was planning to move back to Australia, and wanted to die here.

Advertisement

“I want my ashes scattered off the Harbour Bridge, I’ll put that in my will,” he said with a laugh. It’s a special place for Paul, given he worked on the bridge before he rose to stardom.

Throughout the interview, he said he was determined to return to Australia, and explained why he hasn’t done so as of yet.

He has called the USA home for more than 30 years and hoped to bring his son, Chance, with him.

Paul Hogan working as a bridge painter in 1971 before he became a star. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“We’re still trying to build his career up, so as soon as he does, I’ll be back here, unless if he comes with me, I’ll be back sooner,” Paul told 7NEWS.

The pair came to Australia in January for the premiere of Crocodile Dundee: The Encore Cut.

“Chance has long known he’s the reason why Paul remains in the States,” a source exclusively told New Idea in May.

Paul Hogan has provided an update about his health and his desires to return to Australia. (Credit: 7NEWS)

Advertisement

“But this recent trip was a wake-up call. He can see how important it is for his dad to spend his twilight years on home turf. He now believes it will extend his life.”

During the interview with 7NEWS, Paul also explained why he was photographed in a wheelchair.

“I have arthritis. And I have a knee, which, much to my embarrassment, I injured skateboarding,” he said.

“I was an 80-plus skateboarder. I’m not proud, I’ll get in the wheelchair every time.”

Advertisement

Paul was spotted leaving Sydney Airport on July 2 in good spirits, where he smiled and waved to travellers.



