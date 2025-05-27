For the first time in more than six years, Paul Hogan has been photographed with his ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski – and there’s a very specific reason for the public meet-up.

Advertisement

New Idea has learnt the pair’s outing in Venice Beach on May 13 was to discuss Paul’s rumoured move home to Australia with their son, Chance.

Chance, 27, joined his parents for the long lunch at Barrique Venice, an Italian restaurant near Hoges’ home. So too did Linda’s partner, Moulay Hafid Baba. Perhaps hinting at the imminent move, Chance wore a T-shirt that bore the Aboriginal flag.

Paul was joined by his son Chance, ex-wife Linda, and even Linda’s new partner Moulay for a dinner at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. (Credit: RF/Backgrid)

News of Paul’s Australian return comes after he and Chance visited in January for the premiere of Crocodile Dundee: The Encore Cut.

Advertisement

Our source says that the trip is largely fuelled by Paul’s desire to relocate.

“Paul felt healthier than he had in months, and even Chance agreed that Australia had been good for them both,” shares our source.

“Chance has long known he’s the reason why Paul remains in the States,” continues the source.

“But this recent trip was a wake-up call. He can see how important it is for his dad to spend his twilight years on home turf. He now believes it will extend his life.”

Advertisement

Linda and Paul have remained on good terms with Chance, who has a well-documented love of Australia. (Credit: RF/Backgrid)

As a result, Chance is willing to gamble on a move to Australia with Paul, 85.

“While he’ll never commit to a permanent move Down Under, Chance does love Melbourne’s indie band scene and is considering spending some time there to give it a shot. If his dad is in Australia, he’s now willing to spend more time there too.”

Paul, of course, is thrilled by his youngest child’s change of heart. The father of six recently told Today’s Richard Wilkins that he would move back to Australia “tomorrow” because “it’s where I belong”.

Advertisement

Paul was 46 when he filmed the first Crocodile Dundee film. Linda was 28. They wed after starring in the film together. (Credit: Supplied)

Previously, he has stated he’s remained in the US for almost 30 years now, due to “business reasons” and because Chance was born and raised in Los Angeles. But with Chance now on board, plans are being put in motion, which is why Paul arranged the family get-together with Linda, 67.

The exes, who fell in love making Crocodile Dundee, have remained amicable since their 2014 divorce.

“It will be heartbreaking for Linda if Chance moves to Australia,” our source says.

Advertisement

“But she also understands. She knows there’s a family network for Chance [there]that he’s never really had access to – and she understands why he wants to support Paul.

“Now that Linda is in the loop, there’s nothing stopping Paul and Chance from packing their bags!”