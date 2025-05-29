A frail-looking Paul Hogan has been photographed at an Australian airport, leaving many fans to speculate that the Crocodile Dundee star may be facing a secret health battle.

The 85-year-old was spotted being wheeled through Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on May 28th in a ‘special assistance’ airport wheelchair.

While he has yet to publicly comment on his health, he has previously opened up about his experience with a benign growth that wrapped around his abdominal aorta and pressed on his kidney.

As a result, he lost a significant amount of body fat and muscle mass, an experience he says left him feeling “feeble” in a 2022 interview with Tracy Grimshaw for A Current Affair.

In the same interview, Paul also confirmed he had had a pacemaker fitted.

The 85-year-old arrived in Sydney solo, despite many expecting his son, Chance, would join him. (Credit: Media Mode)

It’s been several months since the star of the screen last made an appearance down under, having attended the Sydney premiere of Crocodile Dundee: The Encore Cut on January 23rd at the Westpac OpenAir Cinema, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of the classic film.

While rumours have been circulating that Paul has been planning a permanent move back to Australia after more than 30 years living in Los Angeles, it is currently unclear whether his current visit marks his permanent relocation or is merely another leisurely or work-related visit.

Earlier this month, Paul and his son, Chance, 27, were spotted enjoying a cosy long lunch with Paul’s ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski, and her new partner, Moulay Hafid Baba.

It is believed that the gathering took place to discuss Paul’s relocation to Australia with Chance, who is reportedly eager to join him.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, an insider source revealed that the brief visit in January reignited Paul’s desire to return home after so many years abroad.

“Paul felt healthier than he had in months, and even Chance agreed that Australia had been good for them both,” shared our source.

“Chance has long known he’s the reason why Paul remains in the States. But this recent trip was a wake-up call. He can see how important it is for his dad to spend his twilight years on home turf. He now believes it will extend his life,” the source added.

The 27-year-old grew up in California, spending time with both his father and American mother. While Linda and Paul divorced in 2014 after 23 years of marriage, the pair remains on friendly terms.

While Paul appears to have arrived in Australia solo, it is expected that his son will eventually join him.