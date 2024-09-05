Beloved performer Elton John has revealed he is suffering temporary blindness after a simple eye infection took a turn for the worse.

Elton, 77, has been very quiet the past few months causing fans to speculate on his whereabouts.



During the summer, Elton is usually very social and would be sharing photos on social media from the many star-studded parties he typically attends. However, this summer has been noticeably different.

Elton John has always been a party animal. (Credit: Getty)

Elton recently took to Instagram to update his followers on his whereabouts, revealing that he has been suffering from a devastating health condition.



“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” Elton wrote.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely low process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Elton John is suffering from temporary blindness in one eye following an eye infection that got out of control. (Credit: Getty)

Elton confirmed that he has been maintaining a positive attitude despite his condition and thanked his doctors and family for being there to help him.



“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he wrote.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Elton’s famous friends took to the comments section to wish him well.



“Get well soon,” Billy Joel wrote.



Musician Spencer Sutherland wrote: “I love you Elton.”



Donatella Versace also took to the comments section to share the love. “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you,” she wrote.