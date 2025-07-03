Paul Hogan has been spotted leaving Sydney in better health than he arrived in.

Just five weeks ago, the Crocodile Dundee star, 85, was seen at Sydney Airport looking frail and being pushed in a wheelchair.

But as he left Australia on Wednesday, he smiled and gave a thumbs up to others in the departure terminal.

Paul Hogan was spotted leaving Sydney in good spirits. (Credit: Media Mode)

The beloved actor landed back home in Australia on May 29 and was escorted out of the airport in a ‘special assistance’ wheelchair.

At the time, his frail figure sparked concerns among fans.

Dressed all in black on July 2, he strolled through the airport on foot.

Fans were concerned about Paul Hogan’s health when he landed in Sydney in May. (Credit: Media Mode)

What health condition does Paul Hogan have?

While he is yet to comment on his current health publicly, he has previously been open about other health issues he’s faced.

In 2022, he spoke to Tracey Grimshaw in an interview on A Current Affair about a benign growth that wrapped around his abdominal aorta and pressed on his kidney.

As a result, he lost a significant amount of muscle mass and body fat and had to regain his strength.

“The muscles all shrank and the strength has come back, but it left me feeble,” he said at the time.

For it, he underwent steroid treatment and explained that it took a toll on his body.

“They shrink your muscles and (they’re) supposed to make you fat, but I got thinner and thinner and thinner,” he said.

In the same interview, he also said he had a pacemaker fitted.

The Crocodile Dundee star has called the US home for more than 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Paul Hogan live?

His departure from Sydney comes months after he attended the Sydney premiere of Crocodile Dundee: The Encore Cut in January.

Rumours have been swirling about his potential move back Down Under after spending more than 30 years in Los Angeles, but nothing has been confirmed.

In May, Paul and his son, Chance, were spotted enjoying a long lunch with Paul’s ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski, and her new partner, Moulay Hafid Baba.

It is believed that they discussed Paul’s move back to Australia with Chance, who is reportedly eager to join him.