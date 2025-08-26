“He’s desperate to make things right”: Prince Harry’s shock apology to King Charles

King Charles stunned attendees at the 80th VJ Day ceremony earlier this month when he was reduced to tears during a speech by a WWII hero.

While the 105-year-old fellow cancer survivor’s heartfelt story drew tears from Queen Camilla, seeing Charles wipe them away too was unprecedented because, aside from his mother’s funeral, it’s never happened before.

Now, palace insiders have revealed to New Idea that the King’s rare emotional response came after he was blindsided that morning by a personal letter from his estranged son, the Duke of Sussex, begging forgiveness in their strained relationship.

“Harry’s not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis,” says the insider. “He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter. He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he’s caused.

“Harry poured his heart out in that letter and he’s praying it will get through.”

Prince Harry is determined to reconcile with King Charles. (Credit: Getty )

The source adds: “Charles doesn’t want this estrangement any longer – but Harry and Meghan make things impossible. He still loves his son and aches to see his grandchildren, Lilibet and Archie.”

So, it’s understandable why Harry’s letter brought him to tears.

News of Harry’s note comes just days after it was revealed he also penned a letter to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and had a friend place it at the same memorial service Charles and Camilla attended.

King Charles III looks on as Queen Camilla wipes tears away from her eyes as they attend a Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at The National Memorial Arboretum on August 15, 2025, in Alrewas, Staffordshire. (Credit: Getty)

GB News reported that the letter was placed there after the royal couple left the service.

“For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign,” it said.

“He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.”

The Duke of Sussex also had a wreath placed at the service.