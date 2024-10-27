A look back at the The King’s final farewell to Australia

Crowds turned out across Sydney and Canberra last week to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and it was clear His Majesty’s fondness for Australia still burns bright.

The whirlwind tour was condensed to work around Charles’ cancer treatment, with the royal couple packing plenty into three days before jetting to Samoa.

Despite the monarch’s cheerful mood, concerns for Charles’ health persisted.

Their Majesties fired up the barbie in Parramatta. (Credit: Getty)

He opted to watch the King Charles III Stakes horse race on the couch at Admiralty House in Sydney instead of attending The Everest at Royal Randwick Racecourse. It was also claimed an ambulance followed Charles’ motorcade on occasion, while a doctor was by his side at all times.

A source at Charles and Camilla’s October 22 appearance at Circular Quay told New Idea: “The King had a man following him with a big first-aid kit.”

These worrying signs prompted some to predict that this tour, which was Charles’ 17th time visiting in an official capacity, may end up being his last.

Hephner the alpaca sneezed on His Majesty! (Credit: Getty)

“Even without the cancer treatment, the trip is taxing on Charles and Camilla at their ages,” notes one insider.

“The King may not admit it, but this might have been his final farewell to a country he loves so much.”

With this in the back of their minds, Charles, who turns 76 next month, and Camilla, 77, were determined to enjoy every second they spent with the Australian public.

An especially poignant moment came at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Their Majesties placed a floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, before inspecting the poppies attached to the Roll of Honour.

Charles was amused when a fan offered him kangaroo boxer shorts. (Credit: Getty)

Charles also spent time at the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Redfern, where he was embraced by Aboriginal elder Uncle James Michael ‘Widdy’ Welsh – a member of the Stolen Generation.

“He put his hand out [to shake] … I [told] him I’m more of a hugger. He said, ‘Hugs are good!’” Uncle James later shared.

There were moments of levity for Charles and Camilla, who reunited at a community barbecue in Parramatta and manned the sausage sizzle. Camilla couldn’t resist brandishing the tongs at her hubby as they turned the snags.

All too soon, the tour concluded with a Navy Fleet Review under the shadow of the Sydney Opera House. Perhaps wondering if they’ll one day be back, Charles and Camilla soaked up the crowds, glittering views, and fluttering Australian flags before retiring to Admiralty House for a well-earned rest.

