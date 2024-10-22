  •  
These Australian celebrities are set to meet the King and Queen in Sydney

Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a very busy final day in Australia as they attend various events in Sydney.

The King will visit the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence, Cowper Street Development, a Sustainable Markets Initiative, and a King’s Foundation event at Admiralty House as well as Melanoma Institute Australia.

The Queen will visit Refettorio Oz Harvest and Green Square Library. Together, their Majesties will attend a community BBQ hosted by the Premier in Parramatta Park, meet the people at Sydney Opera House, and participate in a Royal Australian Navy Fleet Review at Man O’War steps.

king charles queen camilla australia
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Australia will last from October 18 to October 23. (Credit: Getty)

Charles and Camilla are set to meet many Australian celebrities as they attend the community BBQ in Parramatta Park, joined by invited guests, including community leaders, volunteers and sports officials.

Already, royal fans expect to see many of their favourite Aussie celebrities meet the King and the Queen at this grand event.

The event is being hosted by NSW Premier Chris Minns from 11.30am. The attendees will feats on a lamb sausage with smoked labneh, zhoug, herbs, pickled onions and sumac on freshly baked pita bread.

king charles and queen camilla sydney opera house
Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet the royals outside the Sydney Opera House on October 22. (Credit: Getty)

Some Australian celebrities who have been confirmed to attend the lunch and meet the royals are:

  • Casey Donovan – singer and actress, grew up in Bankstown
  • Noemi Fox – canoeist, Olympic Medalist
  • Lawrence Thomas – Western Sydney Wanderers captain
  • Deng Adut – former child soldier, refugee lawyer and Australian of the Year
  • Dr Daniel Nour – doctor and Young Australian of the Year
  • Professor Veena Sahajwalla – inventor and Australian of the Year
  • Bernie Shakeshaft – BackTrack Youth Works founder and Australian of the Year
  • Danny and Leila Abdallah – i4give Foundation founders

Check back here for updates as your favourite Australian celebrities meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

