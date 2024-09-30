Simon Baker’s age gap romance rekindled following DUI

Following a brief break, Simon Baker appears to have rekindled his romance with his younger girlfriend, Bridgette Clark.

The 55-year-old Boy Swallows Universe star was spotted out and about in Sydney’s Tamarama with Bridgette. At 30, Bridgette is several months younger than Simon’s own daughter Stella, who turned 31 in August.

The couple shared a bite in matching white. (Credit: Matrix)

After first being linked in November 2022, Simon and Bridgette were snapped enjoying a cosy Easter together with Simon’s sons, Claude, 25, and Harry, 23, in Byron Bay, NSW last year. He shares Claude, Harry and Stella with his ex-wife Rebecca Rigg, who he divorced in 2021.

However, by mid-year, things had cooled, and they parted ways for several months, before reuniting this month.

Bridgette, a Sydney-based fashion and lifestyle photographer, and founder and creative director of clothing brand Terry, looks to be putting a smile back on Simon’s face after a tough few months.

Simon received his sentencing in September. (Credit: AAP)

The actor pleaded guilty to drink driving in a NSW court on September 4 after being caught by police in the early hours of July 20 near his home in the Byron Bay region. He was intoxicated behind the wheel.

On September 11 he received a nine-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.