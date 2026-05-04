‘The only fry pan you need’: This cult cookware set is 40% off for Mother’s Day

It’s no secret that Jamie Oliver uses Tefal in his kitchen. The TV chef loves the brand so much that he even has his own range with them.
“I’ve been working with Tefal for nearly two decades now. I just love their pans – they’re my go-to at home for everyday cooking,” he has previously said.
“Together, we’ve developed some brilliant cookware that I hope will inspire you in your own kitchen.”
The collection in question includes everything from fry pans to pots, and they’re all currently on sale for Mother’s Day.
The Jamie Oliver x Tefal Cookware Range, specifically the Hard Anodised Induction series, is currently 40% off online right now. That’s a saving of nearly $350.
Here’s why it’s worth adding to cart.
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cookware Set
Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic Non-Stick Induction Hard Anodised 5pc Cookware Set
$515.99
$859.99 at Tefal
Best for: professional-style home cooking
Made from super-durable hard anodised material, this set ensures the pan heats evenly, while staying non-stick. The non-stick coating reinforced with titanium particles also makes it super-durable and easier to clean.
It also features Thermo-Signal technology for precision cooking, a stainless-steel riveted silicone handle for a secure grip, and is oven-compatible up to 210°C (350°F) for versatile cooking.
“This is such a useful pots and pans set. From beautifully cooked salmon fillets to the perfect pancake, it will serve you well in the kitchen for many years to come,” Jamie has said.
Key details:
- Coating 0% PFOA, 0% lead, 0% cadmium
- No lead no cadmium (no Pb no Cd) means no intentional addition of Pb and Cd in the coatings
- No migration at a level of 0.005 mg/kg
What’s included in the set
This Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic Induction Non-Stick Hard Anodised 5pc Cookware Set includes:
- Frypan 20 cm
- Frypan 28 cm
- Saucepan 20 cm + Lid
- Sautepan 26 cm + Lid
- Stewpot 24 cm + Lid
What reviewers are saying
“I bought these pans because the pans I had previously were disappointing in the non-stick department. From the first time we used the pans (we’ve got the 24cm & 28cm) we haven’t looked back. Absolutely love love these pans,” said one reviewer, specifically in regard to the fry pans.
“Excellent products as expected easy to use and definitely continue with the Tefal products,” added another.
If the reviews are anything to go by, then yes, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal pans are very good.
They’re high-quality, durable, and great for home cooking. They’re also extremely versatile, so you can use them for just about anything in the kitchen, and they’re compatible with all hobs (including induction).
Jamie has admitted multiple times that he actually loves to use Tefal in his kitchen, saying, “they’re my go-to at home for everyday cooking.”