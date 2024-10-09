Since bursting onto our screens in 1999 as the cheeky ‘Naked Chef’, Jamie Oliver has become one of the world’s most successful foodies.

Over two decades, he’s amassed a string of top-rating TV shows and bestselling cookery books (he’s the UK’s biggest-selling author of all time after Harry Potter creator J. K. Rowling), all of which have helped revolutionise the way we cook.

Not content with resting on his foodie laurels, Jamie, 49, has also used his fame to become a heroic public campaigner – training up troubled youngsters as chefs, campaigning for decent school meals, and most recently taking on childhood obesity in the UK.

Jamie and Jools married when they were 25 years old. (Credit: Getty)

To use his signature catchphrase, ‘pukka’, doesn’t do his achievements justice.

“My family aside, that’s my greatest achievement,” Jamie shared with New Idea in a 2021 interview.

“That was something I was very passionate about and while I still have further to go, I’m still very proud.”

The lovebirds renewed their vows in April 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Married to his wife, Jools, for the past 24 years, the loved-up couple has five children: Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy, and River.

But given the size of their brood and his culinary empire, how does Jamie strike a balance between work, family life, and ‘me time’?

“Balance is hard,” he admits to New Idea.

“I have a wife, I have kids, I am tackling childhood obesity, there are books and TV shows … it’s tough!”

Scroll on to learn more about Jamie Oliver and his life at home with his loving wife Jools and their five children…

A rare photo of all seven members of the Oliver family. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Jamie Oliver’s wife?

It was love at first sight for Jamie Oliver when he met his future wife Juliette ‘Jools’ Oliver (nee Norton) at the tender age of just 17.

As high school sweethearts, the pair began their romance long before Jamie was ever a household name, even enduring the difficulties thrown their way when Jamie moved to Japan for several months to further his culinary career.

“When I was 17, I worked in Tokyo for three months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or fax without fail!”,” Jools admitted to her Instagram account in 2023 – how romantic!

Ultimately, Jools and Jamie wed on the 24th of June, 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex.

To celebrate 23 years of marriage in 2023, the lovebirds renewed their vows in an intimate beachside ceremony in the Maldives surrounded by their children.

Goofing around with his two youngest children River Rocket and Buddy Bear. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was really special, funny, and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together,” doting husband Jamie shared with his 10.3 million Instagram followers at the time.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church, we thought [this] would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all.”

Reflecting on the occasion on the NewlyWeds podcast in October 2024, Jamie made the surprise admission that he initially wasn’t keen on renewing his marital vows while on a “posh holiday,” describing it as “embarrassing.”

“I wasn’t so into it until we got there, and then when we got there, actually I think I probably enjoyed it more than anyone. It was just so nice.”

Originally Jools and Jamie planned on renewing their vows in 2020 for their 20th wedding anniversary, but were forced to delay their plans due to the pandemic.

The couple also had an Elvis impersonator at their wedding in 2000. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, the couple renewed their vows again – this time in a Vegas chapel in front of an Elvis impersonator!

“Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!! Love you – Las vagus baby !!” Jamie shared to his Instagram alongside a carousel of fun photos from the day.

Jools also shared a sweet post of her own, writing: “Happy 24 crazy years together 🤍 I love you so much. Thankyou for indulging my LOVE for Elvis 🤍 I know this marriage has ‘3 people in it 😂😂 but you get me like NO other!”

Picking herbs and vegetables with his two youngest at home. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2021, the MasterChef guest judge reflected upon his lessons in love after two decades of marriage to our sister publication Now to Love.

“I think you learn to love in lots of different ways,” he shared with the publication.

“You learn to love the person you married but also, it’s exciting because the roller-coaster of growing, becoming parents, getting older, having grey hairs and wrinkles, you can love all those bits. You don’t just love one bit.”

Poppy Oliver is currently living in Sydney. (Credit: Instagram)

Who are Jamie Oliver’s children?

Jamie Oliver became a father for the first time when he was 26 with the birth of his daughter Poppy Honey Rose in March 2002.

She was followed closely by her sister Daisy Boo Pamela in April 2023

Fast forward to April 2009, and Jamie and Jools welcomed their third daughter to the world – Petal Blossom Rainbow. Her younger brother Buddy Bear Maurice in September 2010.

Daisy Boo is currently studying to be a nurse. (Credit: Instagram)

While Jamie has joked previously that he and Jools may continue to expand their family, it seems like five is the magic number with the birth of their final child River Rocket Blue Dallas in August 2016.

The family resides in a stunning historical Elizabeth country house (Spains Hall) which sits on a 70-acre estate in Finchingfield, Essex County in the United Kingdom.

Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.