MAFS stars look unrecognisable in uncovered photos

Married At First Sight never fails to bring us at least one entertaining bride and groom each year, and many MAFS transformations in the process.

The most recent season, some of the most talked about stars have included ‘villain’ Jack Dunkley, 34, who said the infamous “muzzle your woman” comment, his bride Tori Adams, 27, Lauren Dunn, 32, and her husband Jonathan McCullough, 39, who has been at the centre of a couple swap scandal.

While we have grown accustomed to these memorable brides and grooms on our screens, watching their antics with a bowl of popcorn, uncovered old photos prove they look *very* different than they used to. In fact, some are almost unrecognisable (we’re looking at you, Jack Dunkley).

Keep scrolling for the biggest MAFS transformations for 2024.

The biggest MAFS transformations for 2024

Lauren Dunn, Season 11

Sara Mesa, Season 11

Once a brunette, Sara was blonde during her time on MAFS. But it seems she might have gone back to her roots (no pun intended). More on that here.

Jack Dunkley, Season 11

Tori Adams, Season 11

Jayden Eynaud, Season 11

Lucinda Light, Season 11

Jonathan McCullough, Season 11

Ash Galati, Season 11

Intruder Ash shared a photo pre and post transformation, explaining he lost 15kg. More on that here.

