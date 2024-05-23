Following his short stint on MAFS, intruder Ash Galati has unveiled his dramatic transformation.

Taking to Instagram, Ash shared side-by-side photos of himself before and after he lost 15kg.

“How did I lose 15kg but still eat donuts, pizza, work 8 hour day, marry a stranger, party on the weekend? Ask me how!!!!” he captioned the post.

Ash shared before and after photos of his transformation.

Gossip page MAFS Uncensored was quick to quip: “Jack also gifted you supplements didn’t he?”, referring to personal trainer Jack Dunkley, who offered fellow groom Tristan Black a supplement voucher after seemingly comparing him to a “whale”.

While the comment was in jest, it looks like Ash might be enlisting the help of the former “villain” after all.

He replied: “We will be doing some sessions together soon. 🙌,” confirming that the pair are still friends.

Ash, 33, entered MAFS as an intruder, marrying psychic medium and former actress Madeleine Maxwell, 30.

Ash was paired with former actress Madeleine.

Their union was doomed from the start after the bride received a cryptic “psychic download” following their nuptials, and then refused to smile for the camera during their portraits.

No one was shocked when Ash and Madeleine packed their bags early into their MAFS journey.

A day after the bride wrote ‘Leave’ and the groom wrote ‘Stay’ during a commitment ceremony, they mutually decided to part ways.

Following his time in the experiment, Ash was linked with a different bride entirely – Natalie Parham, who was disastrously matched with Collins Christian.

Ash is now dating pilates instructor Steph Kenny.

After Ash and Nat were spotted looking cosy at the Melbourne Fashion Festival, the sales manager confirmed they were “just friends”.

“Nat is a very, very beautiful person. I wish her all the best in life, but we’re just friends,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “But yeah, I hope she finds love and she absolutely deserves it.”

While he didn’t get his fairytale ending on MAFS, the sales manager has now found love with pilates instructor Steph Kenny.

He debuted their relationship in early May, posting a black and white picture of the pair sharing a kiss with the caption: “Life in the MAFS lane.”

Ready for your own chance at love without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eharmony today!