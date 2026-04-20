The shock MAFS moment that was cut out of UK broadcast

Married At First Sight‘s 2026 series had its fair share of bombshell moments, including endless Dinner Party outbursts.

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While the action has finally wrapped up in Australia, the series is still airing over in the UK, and one shocking comment didn’t make the broadcast.

We all remember the drama-packed couple’s retreat, where Bec Zacharia’s crude speech led to a blow-up between her and Rachel Gilmore.

The moment in question saw Bec announce details of Rachel and Steven Danyluk’s sex life to the group, leaving her friend very upset.

Bec’s shocking comment at the MAFS couple’s retreat was cut in the UK. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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“We’ve had I love yous. We’ve had a couple who I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs,” Bec famously quipped.

However, the now-infamous “finger banging” comment didn’t make the cut on the UK broadcast, with the remark being bleeped out.

During the pre-watershed airing on E4, viewers were left scratching their heads over what crude remark had led to such outrage among the group.

Given the UK’s strict rules about explicit language airing on TV before 9pm, viewers across the pond had quite a different viewing experience from Aussies.

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They instead had to rush to Google to discover exactly what Bec had said, causing the infamous blow-out between her and Rachel, which saw Bec isolated from the group.

While MAFS has finished in Australia, the 2026 series only began airing in the UK on March 9, so they have weeks of chaos still to come.

Even though there’s no more MAFS Down Under, the drama is far from over, and we learned who has been branded the “rudest” groom of the 2026 series.

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We spoke to MAFS: After The Dinner Party hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley about the series, and they had some choice words for one groom: Danny Hewitt.

There were no shortage of shocking moments this year. (Credit: Stan)

“From day one, even when he was very, very loved by the public and the questioning wasn’t even abrasive, if it was in any way challenging of his person, he was the only one that instantly got into the defence mode,” Laura told us.

“And he was very hard to speak to because he constantly speaks over the top of you.”

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“I wonder whether he would do it as much to Jules, but he continuously spoke over the top of us, and it was incredibly rude.”

“We definitely saw a side that was not as nice,” she added.

Read everything they had to say about the 2026 cast here.