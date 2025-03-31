Sam Frost and her fiancé Jordie Hansen’s family has grown with the birth of their second son.

Advertisement

The former Bachelorette announced the happy news on Instagram on March 31 and revealed her bundle of joy came into the world just days before.

“This is Bobby ❤️. Bobby Jordan Frost-Hansen. We love you so much little man • 29/03/2025,” she wrote in the post alongside a photo with her newborn, and the new family of four.

Sam and Jordie are now parents to two little boys. (Credit: Instagram)

She first announced the exciting news of her pregnancy on November 4, 2024, when she shared her excitement to expand their family.

Advertisement

“Our family is growing from three to four 💚 it has been a wild ride but we are extremely grateful our little one is healthy and doing okay in there,” she penned at the time.

“We are all very excited to meet you, especially your big brother!

“Huge thank you to our family and friends for all their love and support over these past few months. We love you xxxx.”

The couple announced their family was expanding in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Four expands from three

Sam welcomed her first child on March 7, 2023, taking to Instagram to announce the birth of their son.

Sam and Jordie shared a photo of their baby boy alongside the caption: “This is Ted ❤️ Theodore Paul Frost-Hansen. There are no words to describe how much we love you.”

Sam and Jordie welcomed their first child in March 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair first announced their pregnancy in late 2022, with the original Instagram post flooded with well-wishes from famous friends.

Advertisement

“So happy for you my sweet! You deserve all the love and happiness!” wrote fellow Bachelorette Angie Kent.

Ada Nicodemou chimed in: “The best news! Congratulations to both of you, what a blessing.”

Unfortunately, Sam’s pregnancy with Theodore proved to be quite tough, with the Bachelorette star opening up about the mental toll it took on her.

“I have to admit, the first trimester was incredibly difficult for me, mentally and physically. I wasn’t prepared for how taxing pregnancy would be on my mental health,” she wrote on her website at the time.

Advertisement

“Once the symptoms kicked in (around six weeks) my mental health quickly deteriorated.”

It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for Sam. (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Frost’s Happily Ever After

Sam and Jordie got engaged in early 2022 after just five months of dating.

She announced the exciting news on her podcast, confessing Jordie had popped the question back in May while on a trip to the Northern Territory together.

Advertisement

“It is a very important time of our lives, we recently got engaged and to celebrate we thought we would go on a 14-day road trip,” she revealed.

Back in 2023, Sam appeared on Sunrise and revealed why the two were not yet married and had stopped wedding planning.



“I’m the one that has pumped the breaks on it,” she admitted.

“It is just so expensive! It’s hard to justify spending so much money because we want to buy a house, and now we’ve got a baby.”



It seems they may hold off on the wedding again as they welcomed a new member of the family!