Former Bachelorette and Home and Away actress Sam Frost welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on March 7, 2023, with fiance and Survivor star Jordie Hansen.

Naming him Theodore Paul Frost Hansen (or Ted for short), the newest addition to the Frost-Hansen family was introduced to the fans of the couple just two days after his birth in a picture that saw him snuggling up close to mum.

Now, Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen are expecting their family! Sam revealed she was pregnant with her second child on November 4, 2024, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Scroll on for Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen’s cutest family photos…

