My must-have Christmas experiences guaranteed to put the magic back into the festive season 

As we inch closer to the end of the year, the joys of the festive season start to ramp up.

Advertisement

First there are all the Christmas parties, the thrill of opening each door on your advent calendar, the warmer weather and finally, the Christmas shutdown period where we can make the most of the festive season with our loved ones.

But if you need a little festive season warm-up, then this curated list (tried and tested by yours truly) is everything you need to feel jolly.

My favourite festive experiences

Decorating the tree

Putting up the tree is a clear sign that Christmas is coming. No matter if you’re a December 1st tree-up family or it’s been up since November, there’s something truly magical about watching the lights twinkle under all your carefully placed ornaments.

Advertisement

Going to a Christmas concert

Nothing quite compares to listening to your favourite Christmas tunes played by a live symphony orchestra. And this year, running from the 26 November until 13 December, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has four Christmas concerts to get you in the festive spirit.

Start the season with A Classical Christmas on 26 and 28 November. Explore the sacred sounds of Handel’s Messiah from 4-6 December, featuring the MSO Chorus and a performance deeply rooted in the MSO’s 120-year history. And if family-friendly tunes are more your speed, then check out Classic Kids: Christmas on Saturday 5 December (with the option of a relaxed performance) and a special rendition of Home Alone (more on that in a moment).

Seeing streets lined with Christmas lights

Advertisement

A whole street banding together to become a ‘Christmas light’ street is pretty magical in itself. But walking one of those streets on a balmy December evening takes the Christmas cake for festive whimsy and is one of the best aspects of a Southern Hemisphere silly season.

In my area, it’s the Borgnis Street Christmas lights on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, that fill the hearts of so many with pure joy. It’s become somewhat of a family tradition for us to head down there on either the 23rd or 24th of December and wonder in all the festive glory.

A Christmas movie marathon

(Credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kevin Mcallister being left behind (again!?), The Grinch’s small heart growing three sizes and Buddy spreading Christmas cheer, loud for all to hear? Yep, that’s a Christmas movie marathon that we can get behind.

Advertisement

Don your matching Christmas pyjamas, create a movie must-watch matrix and settle in with gingerbread and mince pies. Because what will get you in the spirit more than watching a feel-good film? Or three.

Want to make it extra special? Then grab your nearest and dearest and watch a Christmas film performed alongside a live symphony orchestra. Sure, you might need to get out of your Christmas jammies for this one, but aside from their wonderful Christmas concerts, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra are also performing Home Alone live to picture from 11-13 December.

So, if you’re ready to feel the joys of the festive spirit, plan a day filled with one (or more) of these Christmas-coded activities and you’ll be sure to feel as jolly as good old Saint Nick.