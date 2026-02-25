Bec launches fiery tirade as she goes head-to-head with Gia at MAFS dinner party

Bec Zaharia caused controversy as she went head-to-head with Gia Fleur at Married At First Sight‘s latest dinner party.

On Wednesday, February 25, Bec walked into the dinner party determined to hold Gia to account over her remark about Danny Hewitt.

Last week, Gia claimed that Bec’s husband, Danny, had said she was more “his type”, leaving the bride devastated and reigniting their feud.

And tensions reached boiling point on Wednesday when Bec launched into a foul-mouthed tirade in a bid to “prove that Gia is a liar”, but instead caused fury among the group.

She didn’t shy away from making her opinions known about the other couples in the experiment, and left the table open-mouthed with her fuming tirade.

Scroll on to read everything that happened at the dinner party.

Bec Zaharia didn’t shy away from making her opinions known at the dinner party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What did Bec say to Joel and Juliette?

The tensions kicked off when Bec confronted Joel over allegedly not speaking to Juliette’s parents at his wedding reception.

The groom insisted that he had spoken to them at the wedding, and while Juliette didn’t appear bothered, Bec confronted the groom.

“You didn’t speak to any of us either,” she added, referring to the rest of the cast.

“Sorry if I left you out, darling, I know you want attention, but,” Joel hit back with.

“I don’t want attention, I just want to know why you didn’t feel the need to speak to Juliette’s parents,” Bec replied.

Speaking to camera, Joel claimed that “nobody gets along with Bec because she’s vicious and angry”, while Juliette said she had turned into “a mean person”.

“I can be cold and heartless, but nothing I say is a lie, ever. I never lie,” Bec argued.

What happened between Bec and Gia at the dinner party?

Bec and Gia also proved that they are far from being friends as tensions hit an all-time high at the dinner party.

While Gia had previously led the charge against Alissa Fay, she changed her tune and insisted that she only disliked Alissa because of Bec’s comments about her.

Kicking off the row, Bec told Gia, “I know that you thought we were going to be friends, but I’m actually pretty unhappy.”

Bec then alleged that Gia had said that bisexual bride, Julia Vogl, told her that she “wishes she’d been matched with a woman”.

“I didn’t say that, I did not say that,” Gia insisted.

Watching the action live, the experts commented, “Bec is on a mission tonight, isn’t she?”

Bec took aim at all the couples at the latest dinner party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

David Momoh said Bec was “starting little fires everywhere,” while Julia’s partner, Grayson McIvor, criticised her for wading into everyone else’s relationships.

Bec then saw Gia’s groom, Scott McCristal, staring at her over the table, and shouted, “Stare at me with your evil eyes!”

She then demanded the room “listen” to her, slamming her fist on the table, before once again criticising Gia and Scott.

“You’re going around, dropping bombs in people’s relationships, but actually, what you’re doing is making a fool of yourself,” she told them.

However, expert Mel Schilling argued that “that’s what Bec has been doing all night”, while John Aiken commented that her groom, Danny, looked “embarrassed”.

Gia then got her phone and claimed, “I’ve got screenshots upon screenshots of her talking s*** about everyone in this experiment.”

“Alissa knows I’ve talked s*** on her,” Bec argued.

Her rivalry with Gia Fleur hit breaking point. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Alissa was left upset about once again coming under attack from the brides, and described Bec’s antics as “mean girl s***”.

Danny, who last week accused Bec of not supporting him in his feud with Gia, remained quiet as his bride took aim at their rival.

Bec asked him if he was upset, but he insisted he wasn’t, however, he was then heard telling her not to tell him what to do.

Speaking to camera after her angry tirade, Bec explained that her aim was to prove that “Gia is a liar” as their rivalry appeared to engulf her.

“Tonight I needed to prove that Gia is a liar. I wanted the whole group to see what she’s done to manipulate all these people,” she said.

“I think [Danny] needs to have a good sleep and then he’ll be really proud of me.”