MAFS brides Gia and Bec spark outrage with shock staged crying stunt

Gia Fleur and Bec Zacharia have been arch-rivals on Married At First Sight, but they have now formed an unlikely alliance.

Advertisement

The warring pair put their differences aside during the last week of the experiment as they bonded over their fallouts with their respective husbands, Scott McCristal and Danny Hewitt.

And at the final Dinner Party, their shocking alliance continued as Bec helped Gia with a staged crying stunt when she found herself in the hot seat.

On Monday, April 6, Scott arrived at the Dinner Party raging after he found out Gia had lied about leaving the experiment to return to Melbourne to be with her daughter, when she was actually still in Sydney.

Scott accused Gia of “emotionally manipulating” and “lying” to him as he declared he was “done” with their relationship, before Gia made a bombshell return to the Channel Nine show.

Advertisement

However, Bec was there to fill Gia in on what Scott had shared with the group, and they shocked viewers by teaming up to hatch a plan to win Scott over.

Gia has sparked outrage with her staged crying stunt on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking privately over drinks, Gia shockingly asked Bec what she was “up against” before the two women disappeared to the bathrooms for a private chat, which was all caught on the mics.

The bombshell conversation left viewers completely stunned, as the two friends hatched a stunt to make Gia look like the “victim”, which involved her “crying” at the table.

Advertisement

During the chat, Gia appeared determined to leave the Dinner Party, but Bec persuaded her to stay, saying she still had a chance to “get through” to Scott and save their relationship.

“I can see that he loves you, it’s all going to be OK, but you have to stay,” Bec told her.

Bec warned her that the group would be on Scott’s side if she left, adding, “You know what you need to do.”

Gia shockingly replied, “Out victim him,” as the women staged the conversation in advance.

Advertisement

Scott arrived at the Dinner Party fuming after Gia pretended to leave the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Gia then asked Bec what she should say, to which Bec gave her the lines, “I love you, I’m sorry, I thought we had a family unit.”

Bec then boldly admitted she was viewing the situation “strategically”, adding, “It’s not just about your relationship, it’s about all of Australia,” seemingly referring to their public perception.

“If you could cry, that would be great,” Bec added, with Gia replying, “Of course I will.”

Advertisement

Returning to the Dinner Party, Bec then told Gia to share a letter she had written for Scott, with the bride feigning that she didn’t want to share it, despite their behind-the-scenes plan suggesting otherwise.

With encouragement from Bec, Gia appeared to fight back tears as she declared her love for Scott, with the staged stunt sparking outrage from viewers.

The group, too, appeared unconvinced by her declaration, and Scott then read out his own letter, accusing her of repeatedly lying to him and making “belittling” comments towards him.

Bec was Gia’s unlikely ally in staging the stunt. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

He claimed she threatened him with breaking up on numerous occasions and said he hadn’t shared the truth previously out of “respect” for his relationship with Gia.

“I can’t be with a woman who, behind my back, claims to the first guy who looks her way, ‘I only date men with money and who will pay for everything,” he added, referring to her flirtatious conversation with her alternative match during the Final Date task.

After finishing his letter, Scott stormed out of the Dinner Party in floods of tears as he proved there was no coming back for him and Gia.

Advertisement