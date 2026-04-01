MAFS star breaks silence over rumours he will be next Bachelor

Sam Stanton may not have found his happy ending on Married At First Sight — but fans are determined he should get another chance at finding love.

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A loud and growing public campaign has emerged pushing for the popular Adelaide fitness studio owner to star on the next season of The Bachelor Australia.

And if it happens, it would be a historic moment for the show as Sam would be the first gay Bachelor in Australian history.

Sam was a fan favourite on Married At First Sight 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, the 34-year-old may take some convincing as he’d be less keen than his fans to step into the Bachie shoes.

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The fitness instructor uploaded a video to his TikTok telling fans, “I’m not gonna do it.”

“I was an anxious wreck dating one guy on television,” he explained.

“Can you imagine if I had to date 10 guys at once?! I would be a mess … there aren’t enough journals in the world. I’m not doing it.”

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Despite his admission, fans of the reality TV star say it makes perfect sense. Content creator Bella Hodgman told Yahoo Lifestyle that Sam has all the ingredients to make compelling television.

“I think that he would be very palatable in a political sense. Then, in a more emotional sense, I think that he’s come across really beautifully on TV,” she said.

“Everyone loves him. Everyone supports him.”

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Bella also pleaded with Channel 10 bosses on her TikTok and asked them to “give [Sam] his own damn show where he can date 20 men and pick the one who’s nicest to him.”

“Please @Channel 10 make this happen for us, we all need a win #mafs #mafsau @The Bachelor Australia” she captioned the post.

Sam and Chris’s relationship couldn’t last the experiment, and they called it quits at the final Commitment Ceremony. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sam’s MAFS journey came to a bittersweet end after his marriage to Chris Robinson fell apart.

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The pair had started out as one of the season’s most promising matches, and we loved watching them bond over near-identical vows and going from strength to strength in the early weeks.

But cracks began to show, with Sam hurt by Chris’s defensive behaviour, and Chris failing to forgive Sam for airing their issues to the group.

“I just feel like you were saving face,” Sam told Chris at the final Commitment Ceremony.

Chris, meanwhile, admitted he had struggled with intimacy but hadn’t raised it with Sam for fear of hurting his feelings — a revelation that came too late to save the relationship.

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Both ultimately wrote leave.

“I came here to find love, and I know that I’m a slow burn and I know that I get anxious once I do get feelings for someone, because it takes me so long to build feelings for someone…it’s just really disappointing that it all ended up like this, but high hopes for the future,” Sam said.