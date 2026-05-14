SHARK! is coming: everything you need to know about Channel Nine’s “frightening” show

If there’s one thing Australians have a complicated relationship with, it’s sharks.

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SHARK! is a bold new reality series that faces that relationship head on as it takes six Australian celebrities to the Bahamas — known as the shark capital of the world — where they’re confronted by their deepest fears as they enter the water with bull sharks, hammerheads and tiger sharks.

It escalates from the relative safety of a cage to the most terrifying challenge imaginable: an open water swim with some of the most aggressive species on the planet.

Ariarne has joined the SHARK! cast in the Bahamas. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Raw, real and by all accounts life-changing. This is not your average celebrity reality show.

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Keep scrolling for everything we know about SHARK!

Scott has stepped away from The Block the head into the water with sharks. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is in the SHARK! cast?

Six Australian celebrities are taking the plunge: four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus, The Block host Scott Cam, NRL legend Sam Thaiday, social media entrepreneur Tammy Hembrow, Hollywood actor Matt Nable, and beloved Home and Away actress and 2025 TV Week Gold Logie winner Lynne McGranger.

And by all accounts, they are raring to go!

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“At 63, swimming with sharks is not something I’d planned. But here we go! No cage. Anxiety was high. Keen for you all to watch.” Scotty posted to his Instagram page back in February.

“Tune in to watch me face my fears, by swimming in shark-infested waters with some of the most frightening species of Sharks. The Bullshark, the Hammerhead and the Tiger Shark 🦈” Sam shared with his followers.

Between diving challenges, we see the celebrities strip back their public personas in raw, unfiltered post-dive confessions.

However many shark encounters they survive, producers promise they will all leave the Bahamas with a completely new perspective on one of the ocean’s most misunderstood creatures.

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Lynne’s time on the show was cut short after a medical emergency during filming. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Why did Lynne McGranger quit SHARK!?

New Idea recently revealed, however, that Lynne’s time on the show was cut short after a medical emergency during filming overseas.

“Everyone knew the show would be intense but no-one expected something like this to happen,” a source tells New Idea.

“Swimming with sharks is already a huge ask. But when something like this happens, it really puts things into perspective. Reality TV is supposed to be fun. But this pushed things to the limit.”

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According to insiders, producers were left scrambling, uncertain whether Lynne had filmed enough content to remain in the edit or whether her exit could be woven into the storyline.

“It was all very up in the air,” the source adds.

Despite everything, Lynne has been publicly supportive of the series.

When her casting was announced in February, she wrote on Instagram: “If someone had told me I’d be swimming with sharks… I would have laughed.”

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Shark! co-hosts Annie and Paul. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are the SHARK! hosts?

The series is guided by two very different but equally compelling experts.

Paul de Gelder is a shark attack survivor and former Navy clearance diver who lost his right hand and leg in a Sydney Harbour bull shark attack in 2009. Rather than letting fear define him, he became a leading advocate for shark conservation.

“Fear is understandable, but sharks aren’t villains,” Paul said.

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“They can be dangerous — yes — but they are also beautiful, vital to the health of our oceans, and worthy of respect rather than fear alone.”

Alongside him is Annie Guttridge — an underwater photographer, author, conservationist and freediver with over 14 years of field research experience working with sharks, rays and turtles.

“A big reason why I chose to be part of the show was to offer what I hope will be received as a balanced, experienced voice.

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“During filming, I was, as usual, outspoken about sharks. I’m comfortable stating sharks can be aggressive and occasionally unpredictable, but they’re certainly not out of control, targeting humans, infesting waters, or even simply thriving.

“I hope you’ll tune in to learn and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for these ocean predators. They’re not mindless monsters, they’re intelligent, cautious yet calculated, misunderstood and certainly in need of advocacy.” Annie shared with her followers on Instagram.

Sam is set to face his fears in Shark! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where can I watch SHARK!?

SHARK! airs on Sunday, May 31 at 7pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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