Ariarne Titmus’ reality TV move after retiring from swimming REVEALED!

Ariarne Titmus has revealed that she’s retiring from competitive swimming, but already has something else in the pipeline.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist made the announcement on October 16 via Instagram.

In a video, she said it was a “really tough” decision, but she was “happy” to make it.

“I guess I’ve taken this time away from the sport and realised some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than to me and that’s okay,” the OAM winner said.

In 2023, she underwent surgery to remove benign tumours from her ovary after she had an MRI of her hip.

Ariarne Titmus competed in the Paris and Tokyo Olympics before her retirement. (Credit: Getty)

She explained that even though she went to the Paris Olympics after that, it “rocked” her mentally.

“It probably was the first time where I considered some things outside of swimming,” she admitted. “My whole swimming career, I’ve been all or nothing.

“And that’s how I’ve had to be to become the athlete that I am I’ve just been in this ruthless pursuit for my goals, and we’re working alongside Dean, that’s the way that we both decided it had to be for me to beat Katie Ledecky.

“But I think dealing more into those health challenges, I’ve really had to look within and think about what’s most important to me.”

Looking to the future, she said she had more pressing goals, and she was excited for the future.

The 25-year-old, who hailed from Tasmania, moved to Brisbane to pursue her career 11 years ago. Now, she wants to help young athletes who might not have access to facilities.

She also said she loved telling her story and working in the broadcast space.

More importantly, she said she was looking forward to living her life.

“You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming,” she said in a heartfelt caption, which she penned as a letter to her younger self. “The pursuit was unrelenting, and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content, and happy.”

Ariarne Titmus is going to star in Channel Nine’s show SHARK! (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is Ariarne Titmus up to now?

She might be leaving the pool behind, but now, Ariarne has set her sights on the ocean.

The swimming star will join The Block host Scott Cam and four other celebrities in Channel Nine’s newest show, SHARK!

They will all jet off to the world’s shark capital, the Bahamas, to confront their greatest fears, and will be led by Australian shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder.

The show was initially announced at the network’s Upfronts event and is due to air in May 2026.

