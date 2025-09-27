The Block cast in shock after public Open Day AXED!

It used to be a treasured tradition, but The Block’s annual public Open Day has once again been quietly scrapped this year, leaving fans devastated.

In seasons past, thousands of viewers queued for hours for the chance to step inside the homes they’d watched take shape on screen before Auction Day.

However, last year, the event was cancelled as production felt there was no way to safely put on such a huge public event on Phillip Island.

Professionals will be viewing the houses instead. (Credit: Channel Nine)

A similar call was also made during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

But even though the 2025 location of Daylesford is much more accessible, the opportunity has again been taken off the table.

Instead of opening the doors to everyday Aussies, who producers are eager to have buy the five properties, the event will reportedly be replaced with an invite-only showcase for real estate leaders.

The Blockheads had hopes after last year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The new initiative is set to launch in October, allowing agents and property experts to tour the finished builds.

“The houses will still be admired, but it’s going to be by professionals rather than the public this year,” New Idea’s well-placed Block insider explains.

The decision is believed to have come down to Daylesford’s limited infrastructure.

Our source says Channel Nine didn’t feel like they could safely accommodate the crowds that would descend on the small, regional Victorian town.

The show’s lead producer, Julian Cress, also told TV Tonight that the lack of public transport to Daylesford would mean people, especially families, would have to drive there, causing a parking nightmare that could “be dangerous”.

And while the spate of cancelled Open Days hints at a permanent end to them, Nine maintains the new format will still highlight the incredible craftsmanship of all five teams.

“They’re proud of what the contestants have achieved, and they want the right people to see it,” our source says.

Still, for fans who once flocked to the various Block sites to have a sticky beak at their favourite builds, this year’s season finale will feel just a little less personal.

Shaynna’s message to fans

Meanwhile, some have wondered if a recent online message from Shaynna Blaze could be another reason why viewers are being kept at bay.

The judge and interior design expert took to Instagram to stand up against some of the comments left by so-called fans on social media, and addressed what she calls “appalling, disgusting comments”.

“A few people have asked me, ‘How do I cope with this?’ It’s not about coping, it’s about how it’s addressed. So whatever these comments are, it’s not that it doesn’t affect me – I don’t take it on, and I refuse to,” she said, adding that she hopes people “move on and reflect”.

