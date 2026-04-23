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This viral jacket feels like wearing a doona outside

You'll be seeing this puffer jacket EVERYWHERE this winter.
stephanie de nobile
two women wearing oodie black puffer jacket and pink puffer jacketThe Oodie
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It’s officially jacket season, and if you’re after a staple to keep you warm, cosy and looking sleek, we’ve got some good news.

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The Oodie has dropped a new line of waterproof puffer jackets promising “duvet-wrapped” comfort and warmth.  

two women sitting on a bench one wearing the oodie greenjacket and another wearing the oodie pink jacket
Comfy meets chic thanks to this water-resistant wardrobe staple. (Credit: The Oodie)

With a range of chic colours and prints to choose from, including a stylish chocolate brown and a fun leopard print, the unisex style offers next-level comfort thanks to ToastyTek fleece (the same material used in the original Oodie) and 200gsm fill, nearly triple the puff of a standard coat.

If that’s not enough to get you adding to cart, it’s also 5K water-resistant, so you can take on the day rain, hail, or shine.

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Here are a few of our favourite styles we’ll be rocking this winter.

The Oodie Puffer

the oodie black and leopard puffer jacket
(Credit: The Oodie )

Black / Leopard Puffer Jacket

$159 at The Oodie

This sleek puffer jacket ticks all our boxes: warm, comfy, water-resistant, and stylish! The unisex fit in a versatile shade of black with a fun leopard print inside makes this jacket a must-have for staying toasty this winter.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Thumbhole cuffs
  • Fleece pockets
  • 5K water-resistant
  • Adjustable hem & hood.
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Shop our editors’ picks

women wearing pink the oodie puffer jacket

Berry Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie

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the oodie chocolate brown long puffer jacket

Chocolate Long Puffer Jacket
$169 at The Oodie

SHOP NOW
the oodie off white puffer jacket

Off White Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie

shop now
the oodie black puffer jacket

Black / Black Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie

SHOP NOW
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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