This viral jacket feels like wearing a doona outside

It’s officially jacket season, and if you’re after a staple to keep you warm, cosy and looking sleek, we’ve got some good news.
The Oodie has dropped a new line of waterproof puffer jackets promising “duvet-wrapped” comfort and warmth.
With a range of chic colours and prints to choose from, including a stylish chocolate brown and a fun leopard print, the unisex style offers next-level comfort thanks to ToastyTek fleece (the same material used in the original Oodie) and 200gsm fill, nearly triple the puff of a standard coat.
If that’s not enough to get you adding to cart, it’s also 5K water-resistant, so you can take on the day rain, hail, or shine.
Here are a few of our favourite styles we’ll be rocking this winter.
The Oodie Puffer
Black / Leopard Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie
This sleek puffer jacket ticks all our boxes: warm, comfy, water-resistant, and stylish! The unisex fit in a versatile shade of black with a fun leopard print inside makes this jacket a must-have for staying toasty this winter.
Why you’ll love it:
- Thumbhole cuffs
- Fleece pockets
- 5K water-resistant
- Adjustable hem & hood.
Shop our editors’ picks
Berry Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie
Chocolate Long Puffer Jacket
$169 at The Oodie
Off White Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie
Black / Black Puffer Jacket
$159 at The Oodie