This viral jacket feels like wearing a doona outside

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It’s officially jacket season, and if you’re after a staple to keep you warm, cosy and looking sleek, we’ve got some good news.

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The Oodie has dropped a new line of waterproof puffer jackets promising “duvet-wrapped” comfort and warmth.

Comfy meets chic thanks to this water-resistant wardrobe staple. (Credit: The Oodie)

With a range of chic colours and prints to choose from, including a stylish chocolate brown and a fun leopard print, the unisex style offers next-level comfort thanks to ToastyTek fleece (the same material used in the original Oodie) and 200gsm fill, nearly triple the puff of a standard coat.

If that’s not enough to get you adding to cart, it’s also 5K water-resistant, so you can take on the day rain, hail, or shine.

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Here are a few of our favourite styles we’ll be rocking this winter.

The Oodie Puffer

(Credit: The Oodie ) Black / Leopard Puffer Jacket $159 at The Oodie This sleek puffer jacket ticks all our boxes: warm, comfy, water-resistant, and stylish! The unisex fit in a versatile shade of black with a fun leopard print inside makes this jacket a must-have for staying toasty this winter. Why you’ll love it: Thumbhole cuffs

Fleece pockets

5K water-resistant

Adjustable hem & hood. Shop Now

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