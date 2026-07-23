“It’s full on”: The Merry Widow stars reveal what it takes to bring the iconic opera to life

NEED TO KNOW Opera Australia’s The Merry Widow is on now at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House , until August 18.

is on now at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, , until August 18. The production is performed in English and set in the Art Deco era of 1920s Paris .

and set in the . Leads Julie Lea Goodwin (Hanna) and Alexander Lewis (Danilo) are performing these roles together for the third time .

(Hanna) and (Danilo) are performing these roles . The show is directed and choreographed by Australian dance legend Graeme Murphy.

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If you’re looking for an evening of elegance and sophistication, look no further than the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.

That’s exactly where you can sit and enjoy the world-famous operetta, The Merry Widow.

Last performed five years ago, Opera Australia’s production of this world-renowned show is performed in English and set in the Art Deco era of 1920s Paris.

The show is opera-meets-musical-theatre-meets-Broadway, and is wrapped up in a classic will-they-won’t-they romantic comedy.

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Sitting down with New Idea, two of the lead performers, Julie Lea Goodwin, who shares the role of Hanna with Emma Pearson, and Alexander Lewis, who plays Danilo, tell us they absolutely love being in the show.

Alexander Lewis and Julie Lea Goodwin have starred in The Merry Widow three times. (Credit: Opera Australia)

In fact, this is the third time they have performed these roles together, having first portrayed the iconic characters in 2017/18 and again in 2021.

Julie Lea tells us it was a “full-on rehearsal process”, but there are “so many things” she loves about performing the role.

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“I get to sing, dance and act, which you don’t always get to do in the opera in terms of movement – so that’s really fun,” she says, adding that “Hanna is so full of heart, which I just love about her”.

Meanwhile, Alexander gushes that it’s a “pleasure to explore all the many sides of Danilo”.

“At first glance you see him grumpy and a bit of a drunk,” he tells us.

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“He’s drowned his sorrows in a little too much champagne over the years… but he’s a beautiful character because whilst people see him as being stubborn, he’s an idealist.”

Alexander adds that the character is “also quite a romantic man, and once he gives his word he doesn’t go back on it – even if it means missing out on the love of his life.”

The costumes are a highlight of the show. (Credit: Opera Australia).

The singers speak very highly of this production in particular, especially of the director and choreographer Graeme Murphy.

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“It’s a beautiful production that Graeme put together. It’s some amazing choreography that we all get to dance – Graeme’s a living legend and one of the greatest choreographers that this country’s ever produced!” Alexander says.

While Julie adds, “The production being directed by Graeme Murphy is visually stunning, and it has lots of beautiful dancing and movement in it. Plus, the story has been reset into a more modern text, so it’s very approachable and funny at times!”

“Also, the design of sets and costuming is just gorgeous,” Alexander gushes.

Alexander has a deep love for his character Danilo. (Credit: Opera Australia).

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So, how do they prepare for their roles?

Julie Lea and Alexander tell New Idea that they’ve each got routines they go through before each show, to ensure they perform the best to their ability.

Alexander describes his routine as “pretty physical”.

“I stretch to make sure I’m all limbered up and ready to go, because there’s lots of lunging and jumping and other things that happen throughout the performance,” he says.

Julie agrees that stretching is very important, especially as in this show, she dances more than she’s used to.

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“I’m not really required to dance very often these days, and I’m dancing with professional dancers in this show,” Julie says.

Julie is a principal soprano with Opera Australia. (Credit: Opera Australia).

“I have a little routine within the opera house setting: hair and makeup for an hour, then hit the piano to warm up my voice and then stretch, and then I’m good to go,” she adds.

“It’s quite a long show for both Hanna and Danilo, in terms of the time that you’re on your feet and running around the stage. Once we’re on, we don’t leave the stage too often, the two of us,” Alexander says.

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He also pointed out how important it is for them to ensure they eat at the right time, which he says can be “really significant for lots of singers”.

“Eating things that are easy to digest and not too close to the performance is generally the way most people go - but it can vary from person to person!” Alexander tells us.

The singers praised the director and choreographer Graeme Murphy for his work. (Credit: Opera Australia).

“Some people like singing on a full stomach, some people don’t. But ultimately, it’s a show that requires a lot of energy for both Hanna and Danilo, and you’ve got to make sure you’re putting the right amount of fuel into your body so that you’ve got energy and focus,” he adds.

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“I think overall, given the period of the piece, it’s just really accessible and enjoyable to be part of, and also enjoyable to watch,” Julie says.

“Ultimately, it’s a really joyful night, both on stage and for the audience as well,” says Alexander.

Catch The Merry Widow at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House now until August 18. Get your tickets here.