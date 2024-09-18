Replenish your vitality while restoring the planet, with this game-changing magnesium spray

From recurring headaches to constantly feeling tired, it’s all too easy to dismiss the seemingly ‘small’ health niggles that pop up in our busy daily lives. But while Doctor Google can take us down some scary avenues, feeling like your usual self again can sometimes be as simple as addressing a nutrient deficiency.

It’s a learning curve Salt Lab founder Clementine Boshevski experienced first-hand when she found herself bedridden and burnt out with no apparent cause.

Many of us don’t get enough magnesium through the food we eat, but Salt Lab has the solution. (Credit: Salt Lab)

“I was constantly plagued by headaches, extreme fatigue that prevented me from staying on my feet for long periods, and the necessity to take frequent naps during the day just to keep going,” the former personal trainer and gym owner says.

“Additionally, I experienced adverse reactions to basic foods due to chronic inflammation in my body, and suffered from insomnia, restless legs, muscle cramps, and overwhelming anxiety.”

Just as Clementine had given up hope on finding relief for her symptoms, a Chinese medicine doctor introduced her to magnesium in topical form. “It changed everything,” the Melbourne-based entrepreneur says.

“It became evident that my body had been suffering from a magnesium deficiency, which was wreaking havoc on my overall health and causing these debilitating symptoms.”

Regenerative agriculture could be the key to improving nutrient deficiencies in Australia caused by infertile soil. (Credit: Salt Lab)

Clementine found significant relief in just four weeks, inspiring her to create her first product — the Rest and Recharge Magnesium Oil Spray.

Harnessing 100 percent natural, high-grade magnesium chloride sourced from the Tibetan Plateau, the spray is designed to be spritzed on the stomach, legs, feet, or back, shortly before bed. Absorbing through the skin, the supplement helps to promote deep, restful sleep, as well as aiding muscle recovery and improving general health.

A decade on, the business has evolved from a kitchen counter experiment to a popular range of high-quality, ethically sourced magnesium supplements. And while Salt Lab remains rooted in its original mission of restoring vitality by addressing deficiencies, Clementine’s ultimate goal is to create a world where she doesn’t have to.

This Aussie founder aims to put herself out of business by 2030 with her magnesium salt spray. (Credit: Salt Lab)

The brand has partnered with Farmer’s Footprint — a nonprofit dedicated to regenerative agriculture — to accelerate research into nutrient deficiencies caused by infertile soil.

“Our food being rich in what it should be means supplements will not be needed,” Clementine says.

“You know, I would love to be sitting here one day, shutting up shop of Salt Lab because supplements aren’t needed as our soil is rich in what it needs to be.”

As a founder who lives by her values, Clementine is happy to put herself out of business by solving the soil health issue in Australia. And, to support the cause, she launched the Regenerate Bundle, which contains 500ml of the best-selling magnesium spray and a beautiful Glass Bottle for just $56.

Proceeds from the bundle go towards supporting Farmer’s Footprint initiatives, with Salt Lab already raising over $10,000 in just four months.

