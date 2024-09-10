The best meal replacement shakes to fuel your body on the go

Between school drop-off, midday work meetings, and after-work gym sessions, having time to sit down for a nutritious meal three times a day is a luxury few of us can afford. Enter meal replacement shakes—a practical and efficient solution designed to deliver essential nutrients without the hassle of actually having to prepare a meal.
Whether you’re seeking a post-workout boost or lunch on the run, many meal replacement shakes can meet the demands of our busy lifestyles without compromising on nutrition.
Of course, before you incorporate any meal replacement product into your diet, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional to get the all-clear. Once you have that, read on for our curated edit of the best meal replace shakes to buy in Australia, this year.
2024’s top meal replacement shakes
- Collagen Co Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement, $79, Collagen Co
- Naked Harvest Cookies and Cream Busy Gal all-in-one shake, $65, Naked Harvest
- The Lady Shake Restore Vanilla, $39.95, The Lady Shake
The best meal replacement shakes in Australia in 2024
Collagen Co Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement
$79, Collagen Co
Who knew something so decadent could still have so many health benefits? Each serving of The Collagen Co’s delish shake contains approximately 29 grams of protein and less than one gram of sugar, plus gut-loving prebiotic fibre to support digestion.
Key Nutrition Information:
- 100% Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides
- Whey Protein Isolate & Milk Protein Isolate
- Prebiotic Fibre
- 24 Vitamins & Minerals including Vitamin A, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folate (B9), Vitamin (B12), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium and Zinc
Usage note:
Only replace up to two meals a day.
Naked Harvest Cookies and Cream Busy Gal all-in-one shake
$65, Naked Harvest
Not only is the Naked Harvest Busy Gal completely gluten-free and vegan-friendly but it also contains 40% of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of iron and 83% of the RDI folate. Accessible for a range of dietary needs? Tick.
Key Nutrition Information:
- Plant Protein Blend
- Gluten and dairy-free
- Refined sugar-free
- Vitamins such as magnesium, zinc, B12, Vitamin D and Calcium
Usage note:
Not designed for daily use.
The Lady Shake Restore Vanilla
$39.95, The Lady Shake
The Lady Shake Restore Vanilla is specifically formulated for women over 60 and is packed with protein, leucine, and glycine to support muscle and joint health. At under $40, it’s one of the more affordable meal replacements on the market, and it also comes in a decadent chocolate flavour (perfect if you have a sweet tooth).
Key Nutrition Information:
- 32g of protein (Milk and Why Protein Blend)
- Up to 5.4g of dietary fibre
- Leucine
- Glycine
Usage note:
Can replace 1-2 meals per day.
The Man Shake Choc Mint
$49.95, The Man Shake
Now one for the guys! The Man Shake is one of the highest-rated meal replacement shakes for men with a 4.5 out of 5-star average rating among customers. Are you susceptible to a 3pm energy crash? Never fear –this shake contains 871kJ per serve making it ideal for a quick boost.
Key Nutrition Information:
- Only 2.4g of sugar
- 30g of high-quality whey protein per serve
- 25 vitamins and minerals including calcium and vitamins C, B1, B12, and folate.
- Pre and Probiotics
Usage note:
Can replace 1-2 meals per day. If you’re using this product to lose weight, combine it with an adequate diet and exercise program.
The Elite Shake Chocolate
$49.90, Elite Supplements
Packed with protein and amino acids, The Elite Shake is ideal for gym-goers or people who simply want to increase their protein intake. And, in a win for those of us with digestion sensitivities, this super shake is super easy to digest!
Key Nutrition Information:
- 30g of protein
- 18 amino acids
- 24 vitamins and minerals including calcium, magnesium, and zinc
- 5.4g of dietary fibre
Usage note:
Can replace 1 meal per day.
IsoWhey Optimum VLCD Shake French Vanilla
$23.99, HealthyLife
Available in convenient sachets, IsoWhey Optimum VLCD Shake French Vanilla is a great shake to keep in your gym bag or your drawer at work! This shake contains 20g of protein and only 2.3g of fat, preventing pesky cravings and allowing you to feel fuller for longer.
Key Nutrition Information:
- 2.5g VERISOL collagen hydrolysed peptides
- 20g of protein (Skim Milk Powder and Whey Protein)
- 24 vitamins and minerals including calcium, magnesium, and zinc
- 3.1g of dietary fibre
Usage note:
Can replace 1-3 meals per day.