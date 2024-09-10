The best meal replacement shakes to fuel your body on the go

Between school drop-off, midday work meetings, and after-work gym sessions, having time to sit down for a nutritious meal three times a day is a luxury few of us can afford. Enter meal replacement shakes—a practical and efficient solution designed to deliver essential nutrients without the hassle of actually having to prepare a meal.

Whether you’re seeking a post-workout boost or lunch on the run, many meal replacement shakes can meet the demands of our busy lifestyles without compromising on nutrition.

Of course, before you incorporate any meal replacement product into your diet, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional to get the all-clear. Once you have that, read on for our curated edit of the best meal replace shakes to buy in Australia, this year.

2024’s top meal replacement shakes

Collagen Co Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement, $79, Collagen Co Naked Harvest Cookies and Cream Busy Gal all-in-one shake, $65, Naked Harvest The Lady Shake Restore Vanilla, $39.95, The Lady Shake

