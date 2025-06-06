Sought-after pianist Andrea Lam has been a superstar in the world of classical music for years. But it’s only thanks to her mentoring role on ABC’s hit musical reality show, The Piano, that the mum of one has become a household name to the majority of Australians.

Advertisement

For the last few weeks, Andrea and fellow mentor, Harry Connick Jr., have been coaching their selected, everyday pianists in preparation for the finale concert at Sydney’s City Recital Hall. Now the big moment is here.

New Idea sat down with Andrea, 43, to get the inside scoop on the concert, the secret to the show’s success, and more!

Andrea says she and Harry have talked about future collaborations. (Credit: ABC)

Do you have a stand-out moment from the concert?

Watching each of the players shine. Seeing them walk onto that stage with confidence and heart, I was so proud. We also had a piano backstage! After listening to so many performances, Harry and I were itching to play, and it was pure joy to hear him at the piano. He’s a genius.

Advertisement

Was there a player you connected with most?

That’s like picking a favourite child! So many of the players amazed us in their own ways. Each brought something unforgettable – one might make you laugh, another break your heart, and someone else would do both. That’s what made the experience so powerful.

The mother-of-one is an acclaimed Australian pianist. (Credit: ABC)

Why do you think The Piano has resonated with audiences so much?

Because it’s real, just people sitting down and playing from the heart. It reminds us that everyone has a story, and that music connects us in deep, often unexpected, ways.

Could the format work with other instruments?

I adore violins and guitars, but the piano is uniquely suited to this. It has more solo masterworks written for it than any other instrument, thanks to its long history and incredible sonic range. With over seven octaves, it’s a full orchestra under your fingers.

Advertisement

Andrea says she would “absolutely” return as a mentor for a second season of The Piano. (Credit: ABC)

Would you come back for a second season?

Absolutely. It’s been such a fascinating experience.

What advice would you give to those thinking about learning the piano?

Do it! If this show has inspired you in any way, follow that. It inspired me to record my latest album, Piano Diary! Play something, write something, make something. The world needs it.

All episodes of The Piano are available now to watch on ABC iView.

Advertisement