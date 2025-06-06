Stroke survivor ‘DJ’ conquers all on ABC’s The Piano

As the virtuoso pianist who thought a stroke had robbed him of his musical dreams, Dong Jun ‘DJ’ Ha’s story of resilience and perseverance has struck a chord with The Piano’s huge viewership.

“Random strangers keep on congratulating me on the streets,” DJ, 47, tells New Idea with a smile.

“Thank you, viewers!”

To his family, DJ says, “Thank you for having patience with me, my darlings.” (Credit: ABC)

Supported by his wife and children, DJ is excited to be taking to the City Recital Hall for the finale concert. He will be performing a piece by pianist and composer Leopold Godowsky. The piece is very important to DJ.

“Godowsky has a special place in my heart,” DJ explains.

“Godowsky was genuinely curious about piano techniques and how many voices he could fit into five fingers – and this [piece] was the result.”

“Godowsky is also a spiritual grandfather to me. I found out my late teacher, Nasedkin, was taught by Neuhaus, who was taught by Godowsky. Sadly, Godowsky himself suffered a stroke after this composition and had to give up performing.

“My story is a lucky reverse. Because of his suffering, I could play in spite of my stroke.”

DJ’s love for piano has helped him overcome many of the challenges life has thrown his way. (Credit: ABC)

DJ’s stroke was sudden, occurring while he was completing his postgraduate studies in Russia, with the aim of becoming a concert pianist. He lost the use of the right side of his body and was told he could no longer play his beloved instrument.

Determined not to be defeated, DJ set about mastering playing with just his left hand. And as viewers will know, his ability is awe-inspiring.

When asked if he has any words of wisdom to those who feel their own dreams might be over, DJ says we must always remember that none of us knows where life will take us.

“Please be patient with yourself,” he says, “and please forgive and love yourself limitlessly – despite whatever ‘imperfections’.”