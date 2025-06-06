Beloved movie critics Margaret and David get special honour

The credits might have rolled on their working partnership, but the reviews are in – and Margaret Pomeranz and David Stratton are destined to be together forever.

The beloved film critics have been inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame with a joint ‘star’ at the Ritz Cinemas in Randwick, Sydney.

The pair were all smiles as they received their star last week before participating in a live show, where they regaled fans with tales from their 28 years on television together.

“I am thrilled to be given this acknowledgement,” Margaret, 80, said of the honour. David, 85, added: “It is gratifying to be connected to the Ritz Cinema, which is one of the finest movie places in Australia.”

Margaret and David worked together for almost 30 years! (Credit: Supplied)

It was first revealed that the pair would be inducted into the Australian Film Walk of Fame in early May.

Notably, they are the first ever duo and the first non-actors to receive the honour, which was bestowed upon them in recognition of their contributions to Australian film culture, rather than the industry itself.

At the time, the duo said it was “truly an honour” to be recognised in such a way.

David agreed with this sentiment, describing the recognition in a statement of his own as “greatly appreciated.”

Randwick’s mayor, Dylan Parker, unveiled their star. (Credit: Supplied)

Margaret and David were the joint hosts of The Movie Show on SBS for an impressive 18 years from 1986 until 2004, before transitioning to the ABC in 2004, where they hosted At the Movies until 2014.

After almost 40 years reviewing films together, the pair retired from television, with over 700,000 viewers watching the finale episode of At the Movies, which aired on December 9, 2014.