Boris Johnson, Peppa Pig, and Parliament House: ABC’s James Glenday has seen it all

James Glenday has been co-hosting the ABC’s morning news program for over a year now.

The seasoned television journalist joined ABC News Breakfast at the start of 2025 to co-host the program alongside Bridget Brennan, after Michael Rowland’s resignation.

Scroll on for everything we know about ABC presenter James Glenday.

James has worked at the ABC for several years. (Credit: Instagram).

Who is James Glenday?

At the start of 2025, it was announced that James would be taking over from Michael Rowland, who was leaving the ABC News Breakfast team after 15 years on the show.

“The chance to join News Breakfast and take over from Michael Rowland, a beloved colossus of Australian broadcasting, is an offer I couldn’t refuse,” James said in a statement at the time.

“It will be a beautiful thing to present the show with Bridget, a long-time friend and fellow millennial. We’re quite different people, but for some inexplicable reason, she tolerates my terrible jokes, so we get along well.”

“ABC News Breakfast is the natural place for the biggest names in Australia to come to share their news and stories. I can’t wait to begin work with the very talented team.”

He was already a familiar face to the show’s viewers, as he had filled in for Michael many times over the years, and he also regularly filled in as a host of Weekend Breakfast.

Before joining ABC News Breakfast, the 40-year-old presented the 7pm news in Canberra for the national broadcaster.

James has been co-hosting ABC News Breakfast with Bridget Brennan for almost 18 months now, but the pair have known each other since they were at university.

He has long been a part of the ABC family. (Credit: Instagram).

Where does James Glenday live?

James Glenday lives in Melbourne with his wife and their children.

What is James Glenday’s background?

Before relocating to Melbourne for the role on ABC News Breakfast, James was presenting the 7pm news in Canberra.

He grew up in Dubbo and attended the University of Sydney before spending six years working in the press gallery in Canberra, and five years working as a foreign correspondent in Europe and North America.