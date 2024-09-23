Tony Armstrong makes surprise career move

After three years, Gold Logie nominee Tony Armstrong has called time on ABC News Breakfast.

The 34-year-old announced the news live on air on September 24, revealing that his final appearance on the program would be on October 4.

As he prepared to go public with the news that he had “retired from News Breakfast”, the television personality admitted he felt “pretty nervous.”

“I just want to thank Brekky and the broader ABC News team for welcoming me in with open arms and helping me grow over the past few years,” he shared directly to the camera.

“[It] feels like I’ve been on a bit of a rocket ship.”

Tony continued, “I’m going to miss the couch. Not the alarm, but I’ll miss the couch. And, yeah, I’ve had such a ball. I’m going to miss everyone but, um, yeah. You’ll still see me around.”

Tony was visibly emotional as he shared his big news. (Credit: ABC)

While it is currently unclear what is next for the popular presenter, the proud Gamilaroi man will remain with the public broadcaster and host a new, yet-to-be-announced series that will air sometime in 2025.

Just like the many Aussies tuning in from home every morning, fellow ABC News Breakfast presenters Michael Rowland and Bridget Brennan were quick to pay tribute to their soon to be former co-host.

“I am so sorry three years of talking sport and swapping gags with Tony is about to end,” said journalist Michael Rowland.

“He is an engaging colleague and a good friend. In fact, there’s no one I would rather sit through an earthquake with. We did it. Google it,” he joked.

The earthquake Michael is of course referring to was in September 2021 when the duo were broadcasting from Melbourne.

Viewers and colleagues alike will miss the loveable larrikin and his on-air antics. (Credit: ABC)

Bridget echoed these sentiments, describing Tony as a “wonderful friend.”

“Everyone at News Breakfast is going to miss his infectious and caring nature,” she lamented.

“I know it’s meant so much to me and to thousands upon thousands of First Nations viewers waking up to see Tony representing us on the daily.”

Tony went public with his new girlfriend Rona Glynn-McDonald on the red carpet of the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

It’s been a meteoric rise to fame for the former AFL player who shot to fame in 2020 after being hired as a fill-in sports reporter for the network in 2020.

A year later he took over from Paul Kennedy as the permanent sports presenter and went on to win the TV Week Logie Award for Best New Talent in 2022.

The following year he also won the TV Week Logie Award for Most Popular Presenter before being nominated for the prestigious Gold Logie in 2024.

While his replacement has not yet been announced, ABC director of news Justin Stevens has described Tony as a “once-in-a-generation talent.”

“It has been fantastic watching him soar in his role at News Breakfast.”

“I can’t wait to see what he does in the future and see his career continue to go from strength to strength.”