Lisa Millar is engaged! Partner Simon Carless proposes on houseboat

Lisa Millar has announced her engagement to her partner, Simon Carless.

The Muster Dogs host, 56, confirmed that Simon popped the question on a houseboat on New Year’s Eve.

“I feel so lucky. We both do. We just feel so incredibly lucky that this has happened to us at this point in our lives,” she told Sunday Life.

The couple first met in 2007, but romantic sparks didn’t fly between the pair until November 2023, when they reconnected.

They had a whirlwind romance, with Lisa admitting that she didn’t want to make any mistakes that would jeopardise their relationship.

“I felt like [to be] in my 50s, to be given another chance at this incredible happiness, I didn’t want to screw it up,” she admitted.

“Work had always come first before, and I had made decisions that – not that I regret, because I don’t believe in regrets, I think everything leads you to a particular place – but I didn’t want to make the mistakes, didn’t want to follow the habits that I had [previously].”

After confirming the news of her engagement, Lisa took to Instagram to thank her fans for the positive reaction.

“Simon and I have been so touched by the reaction – it seems happiness is infectious,” she wrote.

Who is Lisa Millar’s new partner?

Little is known about Lisa’s partner, Simon, as they tend to keep their relationship very private.

He is an old friend of Lisa’s, and they began dating in late 2023, with Simon being a firm supporter of her career.

Simon has accompanied her on red carpets, and Lisa appears happier than ever with her new partner.

“We hooked up 19 months ago – we still count the months,” she told our sister publication TV Week.

“We’re so in love. It’s really wonderful. So I feel like everything about my life has come together in a really magical way.”

How did Lisa Millar meet Simon Carless?

Lisa and Simon first met more than a decade before they started dating.

They were introduced in 2007 by a mutual friend, but Simon was married at the time.

They became friends and caught up in 2015 when Lisa was working in London as the ABC’s European Bureau Chief.

Simon had separated from his wife by this point, and he caught up with Lisa a handful of times while passing through the city, but it was far from a romantic union.

“But there was zero spark,” Lisa previously shared. “In fact, he likes telling his friends about how not only was there zero spark, but I once said he looked much older than his actual age, and insulted him, which hurt his ego!”

However, things changed when they reconnected in November 2023, going for lunch in Melbourne, where Lisa was living.

“From that moment, November 14, we have just absolutely had zero doubt that we were going to be together forever,” she told Sydney Life.

Simon popped the question on a houseboat over New Year’s (pictured). (Credit: Instagram)

Has Lisa Millar ever been married?

Lisa was previously married to fellow journalist Sid Maher, according to TV Week.

It is unclear when the pair were married and when they separated.

What has happened to Lisa Millar?

Lisa left ABC News Breakfast in August 2024 to concentrate on her other TV programs, Back Roads and Muster Dogs.

“In 35 years of journalism, I’ve never done anything so exciting, unpredictable, and fun,” she shared live on air at the time.

“It’s only worked because of the awesome team in front of the cameras and behind the scenes who kept me laughing.”

