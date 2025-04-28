Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

We all know how important it is to look after our skin, but we often catch ourselves checking our bank balance and thinking twice about whether we really need that serum that costs hundreds of dollars.

The good news is, great skincare doesn’t need to be expensive. From hyaluronic acid to retinol-packed moisturisers, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that will work just as effectively.

Here are some of the best affordable skincare brands to consider next time you’re looking to restock.

The best affordable skincare brands in Australia

03 CeraVe CeraVe offers skincare for a range of skin types, but is especially great for those with sensitive or dry skin. The range is developed in conjunction with dermatologists, and combines three essential ceramides to support the skin’s barrier. For those who suffer from eczema, you’ll be happy to know that CeraVe is Eczema Association Australia endorsed as suitable for eczema prone skin. Our top picks: Hydrating Cleanser

Moisturising Cream Also available at: Amazon

Priceline

Chemist Warehouse Shop Now