When it comes to fragrance shopping, many of us dream of owning those luxurious scents, and though you may treat yourself to an expensive perfume here and there, this often comes with a hefty price tag.



Fortunately, there are now incredibly affordable alternatives to luxury perfumes that capture the same captivating aromas without emptying your wallet.

Popular Australian brand Designer Brands Cosmetics has a full range of budget-friendly options that allow you to enjoy the exquisite aromas of high-end fragrances at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re in search of an everyday or evening scent, these affordable alternatives offer an impressive range of options! At just $12.99 for a 100ml bottle, the Designer Brands fragrance range is perfect for the savvy shopper.

Top-rated luxury-inspired perfume dupes