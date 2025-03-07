  •  
Uncover Luxury-Inspired Perfumes for just $12.99 with this Aussie Brand

It's time to stock up!
Lauren Mills
elizabeth-gracie

When it comes to fragrance shopping, many of us dream of owning those luxurious scents, and though you may treat yourself to an expensive perfume here and there, this often comes with a hefty price tag.

Fortunately, there are now incredibly affordable alternatives to luxury perfumes that capture the same captivating aromas without emptying your wallet.

Popular Australian brand Designer Brands Cosmetics has a full range of budget-friendly options that allow you to enjoy the exquisite aromas of high-end fragrances at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re in search of an everyday or evening scent, these affordable alternatives offer an impressive range of options! At just $12.99 for a 100ml bottle, the Designer Brands fragrance range is perfect for the savvy shopper.

Top-rated luxury-inspired perfume dupes

carolina herrera perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Rebel

Inspired by Carolina Herrera Bad Boy

Oriental aromatic notes of sage, bergamot, cocoa, and woods.

LE LABO SANTALL 33 PERFUME DUPE
(Credits: Designer Brands)

The Lab, NYC

Inspired by Le Labo Santal 33

Notes of sandalwood, leather, cardamon, and musk.

YSL Black Opium perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Poppy Noir

Inspired by YSL Black Opium

Opening notes of Orange that settles into Cedarwood and Patchouli.

Malson Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Red Baccara

Inspired by Malson Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge

Notes of Jasmine, saffron, amber accord, and cedar.

Chanel Allure perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

La Lure 

Inspired by Chanel Allure

 Fruity notes, soft rose, amber, and vanilla.

No.5 by Chanel perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Lucky No. VII

Inspired By No.5 by Chanel

A mix of soft florals and rich woods.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Bombshell

Inspired by Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

A mix of floral notes in combination with oriental flowers and musk.

Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume dupes
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Flowers 

Inspired by Marc Jacobs Daisy

 Green notes, fruity strawberry, violet leaf, and sandalwood.

Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

London Romance

Inspired by Jo Malone’s London English Pear and Freesia

A blend of pear and freesia with subtle hints of rose, patchouli, and musk.

Chloe Chloe perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Classic

Inspired by Chloe Chloe

Notes of peony, freesia, and sweet lychee.

Sol De Janeiro SOL Cheirosa '62 perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Soleil 

Inspired by Sol De Janeiro SOL Cheirosa ’62

Note of salted caramel, almond, jasmine, and vanilla.

Giorgia Armani Si perfume dupe
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Senorita

Inspired by Giorgia Armani Si

A poised fruity-green allure.

Viktor & Rolf Bon Bon PERFUME DUPE
(Credits: Designer Brands)

Bonjour

Inspired by Viktor & Rolf Bon Bon

Fruity notes and caramel scents.

