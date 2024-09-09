9 beer gifts sure to impress even the harshest brew critics

A case of beer never goes astray for a beer lover, but why not kick it up a notch this year by adding a touch of thoughtfulness with some specialised beer gifts?

While many trope pairings in pop culture are nothing more than stereotypes carried by cultural mythology, one iconic combo that – more often than not – rings true, is an Aussie and their bond with beer.

If someone in your life is all about their hops and aromas, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up some of the best beer gifts, beer gift packs, beer hampers and more for beer lovers to crack open come the next special celebration.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline on 1800 250 015, or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The best beer gifts 2024

01 The Beer Bible Second Edition Paperback $39.99 at Amazon It would feel wrong to begin this list with anything other than The Beer Bible. Containing 656 pages of ales from around the globe, explore Japanese sakes to European farmhouse ales over a 12,000 year history. Key features: Language: English

656 pages in total

Kindle and hardcover version also available Shop now 02 Huski Beer Cooler 2.0 $39.99 at Amazon This next generation beer cooler has been designed with superior marine grade 316 stainless steel, meaning that your next beer will be kept at an enjoyable temp for hours on end. Key features: Fits most 330ml, 335ml and 375ml bottles and cans

Double walled, vacuum insulated and copper lined

Made from brushed stainless steel

Available in seven colours

Detachable 3-in-1 opener Shop now 03 Beer and Cheese Gift Hamper $109 at Edible Blooms Featuring Prancing Pony Pale Ale, Barossa Valley cheese, Chocolatier truffles and more, this beautifully packed gift box ticks all the boxes. Plus, with Australia-wide delivery and same day date guarantee for major cities, your special someone is in for a real treat. Key features: Prancing Pony Larger, 335ml

Rowe & Hunt – Smoked Almonds, 200g

Chocolatier – Gourmet Truffles, 40g

Barossa Valley Cheese Co. – Crisp Breads,100g

Barossa Valley Cheese Co. – Camembert, 125g

Quince Paste, 40g

Chocolatier Almond Crunch bar

Dancing Monkey – Honeycomb, 250g

Signature gold Edible Blooms Flower Card with Belgium Milk Chocolate Star

Milk Lindt Chocolate Balls Shop Now 04 Beer, Treats & Pamper Hamper $129 at Gourmet Basket Pamper and indulge with this hamper that includes craft beers, fudge, nuts, hand & body wash and even shaving cream. Key features: White Rabbit White Ale 330ml

Little Creatures Pale Ale Bottle 330ml

Matilda Bay Fat Yak Pale Ale Bottle 345ml

Roco’s Salted Pistachios 90g

Coco and Lulu Milk Chocolate Fruit and Nut Mix 90g

Walters Nougat 50g

The Aromatherapy Co. Body Wash 500ml

The Aromatherapy Co. Shaving Cream 100ml Shop Now 05 Navy Beer Socks $9.99 at Cotton On Crafted with ultra-soft cotton yarns for that comfy, breathable feel, these socks are the perfect accessory for an afternoon sesh at the pub. Key features: Made from cotton blend

Available in multiple designs Shop Now 06 Wooden Beer Caddy with Snacks $109 at Gourmet Basket This wooden beer bottle caddy, complete with its own opener, ensures they’re all set for an enjoyable outing with their favourite brews in tow. Guarantee yourself a great time with extra nibbles! Key features: Stone and Wood Pacific Ale 300ml

Little Creature Pale Ale Bottle 300ml

Roco’s Mediterranean Nuts 120g

Coco and Lulu Caramel Pecan Popcorn 100g

Wooden Beer Caddy

Matilda Bay Fat Yak Pale Ale Bottle 345ml Shop Now 07 Lottie & Liv Personalised ‘Vintage’ Beer Tankard $79.99 at hardtofind When the tap eventually runs dry, the personalised engraving on this tankard still remains. A sentimental gift for a beer lover who will remember every sip. Key features: Engrave name and year

Made from high-quality stainless steel

Dimensions: 8.5cm x 13cm Shop Now 08 Dozen Brews Mixed Beer Pack $89.99 at Beer Cartell If you want the wow factor, then look no further than the ultimate beer-lover gift box from Beer Cartel. It features 12 delicious beers from unique breweries with their own mix of flavours and notes that any beer connoisseur will love. Key features: Young Henrys Newtowner Pale

Deeds Pre-Game Pale Ale

Kaiju Pleazure Kruze Hazy Pale

Hawke’s Patio Pale Ale

Hawkers Hazy Pale

Mountain Goat Billy The Mid

Hop Nation Rattenhund

Pirate Life South Coast Pale

Green Beacon Wayfarer Tropical Pale

Capital Rock Hopper

Akasha Super Chill

Brick Lane Natural Draught Shop Now 09 Asahi Beer Gift $65 at Edible Blooms This specially crafted beer delivery, boasting three Prancing Pony beers, 20 Lindt Balls, a beer bucket and more, guarantees a smile from ear to ear. With delivery options including same day date guarantee for major Aussie cities, it’s a sure-fire winner. Key features: Three Asahi Super Dry beers

Ten Dark Lindt Balls

Ten White Lindt Balls

White Beer Bucket

Complimentary gift wrapping and gift card Shop Now

What do you give a beer drinker?

Whether you are pairing it with their favourite bottle, or you are on the search for a standalone gift that leaves the bottle out of the equation, a beer themed gift is a must. In our opinion, there is no better gift than a coffee table book or a pair of on-theme socks.

