9 beer gifts sure to impress even the harshest brew critics

A case of beer never goes astray for a beer lover, but why not kick it up a notch this year by adding a touch of thoughtfulness with some specialised beer gifts?
While many trope pairings in pop culture are nothing more than stereotypes carried by cultural mythology, one iconic combo that – more often than not – rings true, is an Aussie and their bond with beer.
If someone in your life is all about their hops and aromas, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve rounded up some of the best beer gifts, beer gift packs, beer hampers and more for beer lovers to crack open come the next special celebration.
2024’s top beer gifts
- The Beer Bible Second Edition Paperback, $39.99, Amazon (here’s why)
- Huski Beer Cooler 2.0, $39.99, Amazon (here’s why)
- Beer and Cheese Gift Hamper, $109, Edible Blooms (here’s why)
The best beer gifts 2024
01
The Beer Bible Second Edition Paperback
$39.99 at Amazon
It would feel wrong to begin this list with anything other than The Beer Bible. Containing 656 pages of ales from around the globe, explore Japanese sakes to European farmhouse ales over a 12,000 year history.
Key features:
- Language: English
- 656 pages in total
- Kindle and hardcover version also available
02
Huski Beer Cooler 2.0
$39.99 at Amazon
This next generation beer cooler has been designed with superior marine grade 316 stainless steel, meaning that your next beer will be kept at an enjoyable temp for hours on end.
Key features:
- Fits most 330ml, 335ml and 375ml bottles and cans
- Double walled, vacuum insulated and copper lined
- Made from brushed stainless steel
- Available in seven colours
- Detachable 3-in-1 opener
03
Beer and Cheese Gift Hamper
$109 at Edible Blooms
Featuring Prancing Pony Pale Ale, Barossa Valley cheese, Chocolatier truffles and more, this beautifully packed gift box ticks all the boxes. Plus, with Australia-wide delivery and same day date guarantee for major cities, your special someone is in for a real treat.
Key features:
- Prancing Pony Larger, 335ml
- Rowe & Hunt – Smoked Almonds, 200g
- Chocolatier – Gourmet Truffles, 40g
- Barossa Valley Cheese Co. – Crisp Breads,100g
- Barossa Valley Cheese Co. – Camembert, 125g
- Quince Paste, 40g
- Chocolatier Almond Crunch bar
- Dancing Monkey – Honeycomb, 250g
- Signature gold Edible Blooms Flower Card with Belgium Milk Chocolate Star
- Milk Lindt Chocolate Balls
04
Beer, Treats & Pamper Hamper
$129 at Gourmet Basket
Pamper and indulge with this hamper that includes craft beers, fudge, nuts, hand & body wash and even shaving cream.
Key features:
- White Rabbit White Ale 330ml
- Little Creatures Pale Ale Bottle 330ml
- Matilda Bay Fat Yak Pale Ale Bottle 345ml
- Roco’s Salted Pistachios 90g
- Coco and Lulu Milk Chocolate Fruit and Nut Mix 90g
- Walters Nougat 50g
- The Aromatherapy Co. Body Wash 500ml
- The Aromatherapy Co. Shaving Cream 100ml
05
Navy Beer Socks
$9.99 at Cotton On
Crafted with ultra-soft cotton yarns for that comfy, breathable feel, these socks are the perfect accessory for an afternoon sesh at the pub.
Key features:
- Made from cotton blend
- Available in multiple designs
06
Wooden Beer Caddy with Snacks
$109 at Gourmet Basket
This wooden beer bottle caddy, complete with its own opener, ensures they’re all set for an enjoyable outing with their favourite brews in tow. Guarantee yourself a great time with extra nibbles!
Key features:
- Stone and Wood Pacific Ale 300ml
- Little Creature Pale Ale Bottle 300ml
- Roco’s Mediterranean Nuts 120g
- Coco and Lulu Caramel Pecan Popcorn 100g
- Wooden Beer Caddy
- Matilda Bay Fat Yak Pale Ale Bottle 345ml
07
Lottie & Liv Personalised ‘Vintage’ Beer Tankard
$79.99 at hardtofind
When the tap eventually runs dry, the personalised engraving on this tankard still remains. A sentimental gift for a beer lover who will remember every sip.
Key features:
- Engrave name and year
- Made from high-quality stainless steel
- Dimensions: 8.5cm x 13cm
08
Dozen Brews Mixed Beer Pack
$89.99 at Beer Cartell
If you want the wow factor, then look no further than the ultimate beer-lover gift box from Beer Cartel. It features 12 delicious beers from unique breweries with their own mix of flavours and notes that any beer connoisseur will love.
Key features:
- Young Henrys Newtowner Pale
- Deeds Pre-Game Pale Ale
- Kaiju Pleazure Kruze Hazy Pale
- Hawke’s Patio Pale Ale
- Hawkers Hazy Pale
- Mountain Goat Billy The Mid
- Hop Nation Rattenhund
- Pirate Life South Coast Pale
- Green Beacon Wayfarer Tropical Pale
- Capital Rock Hopper
- Akasha Super Chill
- Brick Lane Natural Draught
09
Asahi Beer Gift
$65 at Edible Blooms
This specially crafted beer delivery, boasting three Prancing Pony beers, 20 Lindt Balls, a beer bucket and more, guarantees a smile from ear to ear. With delivery options including same day date guarantee for major Aussie cities, it’s a sure-fire winner.
Key features:
- Three Asahi Super Dry beers
- Ten Dark Lindt Balls
- Ten White Lindt Balls
- White Beer Bucket
- Complimentary gift wrapping and gift card
What do you give a beer drinker?
Whether you are pairing it with their favourite bottle, or you are on the search for a standalone gift that leaves the bottle out of the equation, a beer themed gift is a must. In our opinion, there is no better gift than a coffee table book or a pair of on-theme socks.
