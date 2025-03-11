If you love ice-cream and Australian treats, then you’re in luck – because new ice creamery SMiZe is bringing them both together!

Former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks is the brain behind the business, which is inspired by her mother Carolyn’s sacrifices and unwavering support.

Tyra has already launched SMiZe in the USA and Dubai. (Credit: Instagram)

To celebrate her new home Down Under, the supermodel asked fans what Australian treats needed to be transformed into ice-creams.

“Spending time in Australia, I’ve fallen in love with the people, the food, the coffee, the harbour, the warm energy of our new local friends, the shopping centres that have EVERYTHING in them—and let’s keep it real—the charming Aussie accents, too!” she said.

Miss Coco Lamington brings the beloved lamington to life. (Credit: SMiZe)

What’s in SMiZe’s Aussie flavours?

Miss Coco Lamington

Lamingtons are the epitome of Aussie desserts, so it’s no surprise that they’re used in the Miss Coco Lamington.

It features coconut and vanilla ice-cream, lamington chunks, raspberry jam and toasted coconut brittle. The unique flavour is in collaboration with the Australian bakery Tokyo Lamington.

Vegemite is front and centre in G’Day G’Night. (Credit: SMiZe)

G’Day G’Night

If you think Vegemite might not belong in ice-cream, then think again. The G’Day G’Night is salty and sweet, and combines salted honey caramel ice-cream, smoked sea salt and house-made Vegemite brittle.

Where can I find SMiZe ice-cream?

The good news is you can already find SMiZe flavours at different carts in Sydney! Each one is influenced by the past, present and future.

The Past Cart at The Rocks Square features classics inspired by Tyra’s childhood and classic Aussie treats. This includes:

The Best Vanilla I Ever Had: Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla ice-cream inspired by Tyra’s memories of her great-grandmother Fannie churning vanilla ice-cream by hand

Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla ice-cream inspired by Tyra’s memories of her great-grandmother Fannie churning vanilla ice-cream by hand Tyra’s Favourite: salted caramel swirls through salted sweet cream ad butter roasted pecans, paying tribute to Tyra’s memories of enjoying the flavour during her childhood

salted caramel swirls through salted sweet cream ad butter roasted pecans, paying tribute to Tyra’s memories of enjoying the flavour during her childhood Chocolate Cookies &Cream: a vegan flavour made with oat and coconut milk, loaded with Oreo cookie chunks and SMiZe’s vegan cookie cream

a vegan flavour made with oat and coconut milk, loaded with Oreo cookie chunks and SMiZe’s vegan cookie cream Wake Up & Smell The Crunchy!: cinnamon roll-infused coffee ice-cream with chunks of handmade cinnamon toast crunchy brittle

cinnamon roll-infused coffee ice-cream with chunks of handmade cinnamon toast crunchy brittle Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake: strawberry ice-cream made with strawberries, rainbow sprinkles and Carolyn’s yellow cake

strawberry ice-cream made with strawberries, rainbow sprinkles and Carolyn’s yellow cake Mama Carolyn’s MasterPIECE of Cake: yellow cake ice-cream with swirls of homemade chocolate buttercream frosting

Trya was inspired by her mother Carolyn to create SMiZe. (Credit: Instagram)

The G’Day G’Night and Miss Coco Lamington can also be found at the Present Cart at the Broadway Shopping Centre, on level two. This station pays tribute to celebrate flavours which celebrate here and now.

The Future Cart is all about experimental flavours that push you just outside your comfort zone. It will be open from March 12 at the Westfield in Bondi Junction on level three.

Make sure you keep an eye out though, because these flavours and carts will only be around for a limited time!

To stay updated and to find out when and where the flagship store will open in Sydney, follow @smizeanddream, on Instagram, and smize.com.