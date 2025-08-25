Erin Patterson’s former cellmate lifts the lid on what she’s REALLY like

One of Erin Patterson’s former inmates has given us an insight into the convicted killer’s behaviour behind bars.

On July 7, she was found guilty of the murder of Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, who attended the lunch at her home in regional Victoria on July 29, 2023.

The former inmate, who was released from the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in March this year, spoke with news.com.au about Patterson’s life in prison.

“She spent her time by herself arguing with another inmate about who was getting more attention,” she said.

Erin Patterson arriving at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on August 25, 2025. (Credit: AAP)

“She crocheted all day, all night. Any interaction with people, she tried to make them feel like s***.

“Her cell was a pig sty. She was very serious, never smiled, only made fun of people, was narcissistic and hardly slept.”

She also said Patterson tried to “manipulate” anyone she had an interaction with.

“When she first moved to the Murray Unit (protection), girls would say hello to her and she would just ignore them,” she said. “She was just a real rude b****.”

Along with that, the former inmate also alleged that Patterson felt entitled to “whatever” she wanted, because “she’s so high profile”.

The former inmate also claimed that Patterson never thought she would be convicted, and resented her ex-husband.

Erin Patterson is returning to court before her sentencing. (Credit: AAP)

Why is Erin Patterson returning to court?

Now, Patterson has arrived at Victoria’s Supreme Court today (August 25) to face the loved ones of the victims.

They will provide statements to the court in the lead-up to her sentencing, which are understood to take up the majority of Monday’s proceedings.

No further details have been provided about who will be making statements.

While loved ones of the victims can provide details about the impacts of the crime, they cannot express their personal opinions about the sentence.

Patterson will face a plea hearing this week, during which the prosecution and defence will present their arguments.

After the plea hearing, Justice Christopher Beale will hand down his sentence in a sentencing hearing.