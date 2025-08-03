One month on from Erin Patterson’s guilty verdict, the twists keep coming!

It’s the case that stopped Australia in its tracks. Now, a month on from Erin Patterson’s guilty verdict, there continues to be many twists and turns – including one that could see the mushroom killer free from behind bars!

Last week, it was revealed Patterson, 50, has been slapped with a new ban over the sale of her beloved Leongatha home in country Victoria.

The $1.2 million property was the scene of Patterson’s notorious beef Wellington lunch that killed three of her relatives on July 29, 2023.

It’s unclear if Erin Patterson will allow herself to be assessed by a psychiatrist before a plea sentence hearing. (Credit: Newspix)

On July 7, a jury found she had deliberately laced the meal with death cap mushrooms.

Patterson remains behind bars at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in Melbourne’s west, where she awaits sentencing. She is expected to launch an appeal against her convictions.

The Leongatha house is now subject to a restraining order on its sale in case her victims’ families make a compensation claim.

This means the convicted triple murderer will not be able to access, use or sell the property, before any potential claims were dealt with by the court.

The family home was seized by authorities. (Credit: AAP)

The law firm that defended Patterson, Doogue + George, had previously taken out a mortgage on the property as surety her legal bills would be paid.

After a lengthy trial and potential appeals process, Patterson is expected to face a legal bill upwards of $1 million. The meal’s sole survivor, Ian Wilkinson, could be first in line to apply for compensation.

Not only was Ian, 71, left in the intensive care unit after consuming the lunch, he also tragically lost his wife, Heather, 66. They shared four children.

Ian’s in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, also died. They also left behind four children, including Simon – Patterson’s estranged husband.

Don and Gail Patterson. Heather Wilkinson.

The potential sale of the house to help compensate her victims could come as a big blow to Patterson, who, the court heard, had considered it her dream home.

“I saw it as the final house, meaning I wanted it to be a house where the children would grow up,” Patterson told the court.

“Where once they moved away for uni or work, they could come back and stay whenever they liked, bring their children, and I’d grow old there. That’s what I hoped.”

The news comes just days after it was revealed Patterson could avoid a life sentence in jail after doctors diagnosed her with a rare psychological condition two years ago.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Patterson was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by prison doctors.

The condition is a mental disorder where a person fakes illness to receive attention, sympathy or other psychological benefits.

Pastor Ian Wilkinson’s wife, Heather, died at the lunch. (Credit: Getty)

During the trial, the jury heard that Patterson had lied to her in-laws about needing treatment for ovarian cancer. She later told the jury she’d wanted sympathy from them.

“I had told Don and Gail about what I was worried about,” she said, while on the stand.

“They made me feel loved and cared for in the way that they were asking about my health and I didn’t want that to stop, so I kept going.”

While submissions about medical conditions can earn offenders’ discounts on their sentences, its thought in Patterson’s case, her penalty could be severe.

She will likely face a life sentence for the three murders. The real question will be is if she will ever be granted a chance at parole.