It’s the Australian murder trial that made headlines around the world. So, it was only ever a matter of time before Hollywood wanted a piece of the action.

Advertisement

Just hours after Erin Patterson was found guilty of killing three of her relatives by serving them a beef wellington dish laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms, production companies were busy concocting their next big hit.

The ABC has already confirmed its plans to create a drama series based on the trial called Toxic with Australian filmmakers Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie and journalist Rachael Brown behind the project.

Meanwhile, rumour has it streaming giants including Netflix and Binge as well as Hollywood studios, are also considering making a movie with plans to send producers to the small town of Korumburra in rural Victoria in the coming months to conduct interviews for a potential film.

Some people are hoping Magda Szubanski will return to our screens, but she is currently battling cancer. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who is being cast in the Erin Patterson drama?

Now, the question on everyone’s lips is just who will be invited to play a role in what will no doubt be a box office hit.

From Melissa McCarthy, Kathy Bates to Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, the internet has already started dream casting Erin Patterson.

“Can’t wait for the movie,” one person wrote on social media, adding: “I want Melissa McCarthy to play Erin.”

Another suggested local actress Magda Szubanski, who is battling a rare cancer, would be a good option as well as Mandy McElhinney or Jackie Weaver.

Advertisement

Actors Rob Carlton and Shane Jacobson’s names have also been put out there to potentially portray Erin’s ex-husband, Simon Patterson.

Melissa McCarthy is a hot contender to play Erin. (Credit: Getty)

Perhaps some of the more outlandish cast suggestions include Sarah Snook, Daniel Day Lewis, Gary Oldman and Christian Bale.

Erin Patterson, 50, was found guilty on July 7 over the deaths of her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, who attended the lethal lunch at her Leongatha home two years earlier.

Advertisement

She was also found guilty on one count of the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson who somehow miraculously survived the ordeal.

During the nine-week trial, the jury was presented with 125 exhibits of evidence, statements from dozens of witnesses, photos of death cap mushrooms, and hours of testimony from Patterson herself on the stand.

Erin, who is a mother-of-two, will now remain behind bars until her sentencing at a later date.