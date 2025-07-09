Her cookbooks have become a staple in millions of homes across Australia and her recipes dished up on dinner tables every night.

But one thing beloved cook and RecipeTin Eats founder Nagi Maehashi never expected was that one of her favourite and most popular recipes would end up being the key ingredient in Erin Patterson’s evil plan to murder her relatives.

Now, for the first time, Nagi has spoken out about how she really feels about her dish being plated up at the lethal lunch that led to the deaths of Patterson’s in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson. Heather’s husband Ian was lucky to survive after spending weeks in a coma.

“It is of course upsetting to learn that one of my recipes – perhaps the one I’ve spent more hours perfecting than any other – something that I created to bring joy and happiness, is entangled in this tragic situation,” the award-winning cookbook author shared on her Instagram stories overnight.

RecipeTin Eats founder Nagi shared a statement on her Instagram account overnight about Erin Patterson using her recipe. (Credit: Instagram)

“Other than that, I have nothing to say, and I won’t be talking to anyone. Thank you for respecting my privacy.”

This isn’t the first time Nagi has found herself caught up in controversy over the last few months.

In April, she was embroiled in a heated feud with Aussie baking queen, Brooke Bellamy, after she accused Brooke of plagiarising two of her recipes.

Her latest social media comments come after the jury in the Erin Patterson murder trial finally reached a verdict – finding her guilty on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after a long and gruelling trial.

As part of the evidence presented in court, the jury heard that the 50-year-old convicted killer served six beef Wellingtons laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms.

When giving evidence about the lunch, Ian told the court he remembered thinking it was strange that Patterson served the guests on four grey plates, however she ate from a smaller “orangey-tan” dish.

Mr Wilkinson also said Patterson rejected help from Heather and Gail when they offered to help plate up lunch.

Erin Patterson was found guilty of murder on July 7. (Picture: NewsWire/ David Crosling)

“The offer was rejected and Erin plated,” he said.

The church pastor said each plate had a serving of mashed potatoes, green beans and individual beef Wellington.

“When you cut into it there was steak and mushrooms,” he recalled, adding that later that night, he and his wife Heather suffered vomiting and diarrhoea and presented to Leongatha Hospital.

Tragically, Heather passed away and Ian was left fighting for his life. On September 22, Ian was released from hospital after an emergency liver transplant and spending weeks in an induced coma.

“We thought he was going to die. He was very close,” Intensive care specialist Professor Stephen Warrillow told the court of Ian’s miracle survival.