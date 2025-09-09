  •  
KFC brings back VIRAL deep fried dessert – and Aussies are OBSESSED!

Crumb and get 'em before they sell out.
KFC Fried Cookie DoughKFC Australia

Kentucky Fried…Cookie Dough? Yes, you read that correctly! Proving they aren’t just all about chicken, KFC is reviving this fan favourite dessert.

The viral sweet treat was last available in 2024, and after an insanely popular run (it was a sell-out item), it is returning to stores.

A man and woman eating KFC's Fried Cookie Dough
Cheers to dessert! (Credit: KFC Australia)

The KFC Fried Cookie Dough is a bite-sized treat with a golden exterior, giving way to an impossibly warm, gooey, chocolate-chip-studded interior. Perfectly paired with KFC’s Double Chocolate Mousse for dipping, it’s everything you’ve ever dreamed about in a dessert.

This finger-lickin’ indulgence is guaranteed to immediately transport you into a cookie dough-induced euphoria!

“Delighting our fans with truly unforgettable taste experiences is what we do best, and our Fried Cookie Dough delivers exactly that,” says Sally Spriggs, Marketing Director at KFC Australia.

“For those ready to elevate their dessert game, try dipping our Fried Cookie Dough into KFC’s rich, velvety Double Chocolate Mousse. It’s a delicious combination you won’t want to miss.” 

KFC's Fried Cookie Dough
Get a load of that gooey centre. (Credit: KFC Australia)
Want to try them?

You can get your hands on these fried-to-perfection masterpieces from Tuesday, 9 September, for a limited time only, at participating restaurants nationwide. They will be available as a standalone item or as part of a box meal.

Dessert aficionados across Australia can grab 3 pieces for $2.95, 6 pieces from $5.95, or as part of the Complete Treat, which includes a Zinger Burger, 2 pieces of Hot & Crispy, 3 pieces of Fried Cookie Dough, chips, potato and gravy, and a drink. Fried Cookie Dough is also available for delivery via the KFC App, so you can tackle your sweet cravings from the comfort of your own home! 

The Double Chocolate Mousse (a must-have for dipping) is sold separately at $3.25.

